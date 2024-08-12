7-Seater Kia EV9 Electric SUV To Launch In India On October 3

Kia EV9 will become the flagship offering from the Korean brand upon arrival and it will be brought into the country via CBU route

Kia introduced the production version of the EV9 concept early last year for international markets. This flagship electric SUV is built on the dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The three-row EV9 is set to launch in India on October 3, 2024, aiming to capitalise on the favourable buying sentiments typically seen during the festive season.

In global markets, the Kia EV9 claims to have a driving range of over 541 km on the WLTP cycle. The SUV is equipped with ultra-fast 800V charging, which can add 239 km of range in just 15 minutes. The EV9 also features high-end technologies such as the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, allowing for conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in select markets.

Reflecting the ‘Opposites United’ design language, the Kia EV9 closely mirrors its conceptual counterpart. It features a 3.1-metre wheelbase and offers wheel options of 21-inch, 20-inch, or 19-inch sizes. The SUV measures 5.01 metres in length, 1.98 metres in width, and 1.75 metres in height. It is available in both six- and seven-seater configurations.

The Kia EV9 will be brought into the country via CBU route and expect it to be offered in fully-loaded trims with a seven-seater configuration. The e-SUV has been a recipient of plenty of accolades across the globe. The EV9’s exterior includes the signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ with dual clusters of small cube lamps, a digital pattern lighting grille, vertical headlamps, and unique ‘Star Map’ LED daytime running lights.

The GT Line trim stands out with its exclusive black colour palette. Kia states that the EV9 has an aerodynamic coefficient of just 0.28, achieved through the brand’s first-ever 3D-sculpted underbody cover, along with aerodynamic wheels and integrated air curtains in the front bumper.

The first row of the EV9 is equipped with relaxation seats designed for maximum comfort while the second row offers four seating configurations. The swivel seats can rotate 180 degrees, allowing for easier interaction with third-row passengers. The interior is packed with features, and there is plentiful use of eco-friendly materials.

In terms of performance, the standard RWD model comes with a 76.1 kWh battery. Both the RWD Long Range and AWD variants are equipped with a larger 99.8 kWh battery. The RWD Long Range version features a 150 kW/350 Nm electric motor, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.4 seconds.

The Standard RWD, with a more powerful 160 kW/350 Nm motor, achieves the same in 8.2 seconds. The AWD model, powered by a dual-motor setup, delivers a combined output of 283 kW and 600 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6 seconds. Additionally, an optional Boost feature increases the combined torque to 700 Nm, helping to reduce the 0-100 kmph time by seven tenths.