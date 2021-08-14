7-Seater Jeep Commander (Compass 7-Seat) Unveiling On 26 August

Jeep Compass based 7-seater SUV is likely to make its global debut by August 26 this year with Meridian and Commander nameplates Indian and Brazilian markets, respectively

Earlier, we reported that Jeep is developing a 7-seater SUV. The three-row SUV from the American carmaker will be based on the Jeep Compass. It has been already spotted on test numerous times, donning heavy camo. The upcoming model is likely to be called the Jeep Meridian in the Indian market. In Brazil, it is expected to be named as Jeep Commander.

The global debut of this model is expected to take place on August 26 this year. Based on the Compass, the Meridian/Commander will boast of increased dimensions. Also, the interior will be more sophisticated than the Compass, as the 7-seater SUV will fit in between the Compass and the larger Grand Cherokee in the brand’s line-up.

A teaser from the brand has been already aired, revealing the name of the 7-seater SUV – Commander. The spy images give a hint of Meridian’s design. It will look like a scaled-down version of the Grand Cherokee. The traditional 7-slat grille will rule the front facet. A high-set bonnet, rectangular headlamps, and other SUV highlights will make the Commander look butch.

The rear facet may come with a light bar housing a chrome ribbon. An integrated roof spoiler will also be available. Expect the 7-seater SUV to come with a slew of features. A 10.1-inch touchscreen will sit on the centre console, offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Jeep will also offer two seating configurations – 6-seater and 7-seater layouts. The former will come with captain chairs in the second row, while the latter will feature a bench seat. In the Brazilian market, the Commander will go on sale with a 1.3L turboflex petrol motor, along with a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine. Similar powertrain options are expected to be available on the India-spec model – Meridian.

Talking of the launch timeline, the Jeep Meridian will be making its way to the Indian shores by the first half of 2022. With a speculated starting price of Rs. 28 lakh, ex-showroom, the Meridian will compete against the likes of VW Tiguan AllSpace and Skoda Kodiaq. In Indian, Jeep will develop the 7-seater SUV at its Ranjangaon facility.