7-Seater Hyundai Ioniq 9 e-SUV Debuts In India With 620 Km Range

Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 9, its first all-electric three-row SUV, in Los Angeles in November 2024. The model has now made its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The Ioniq 9 is equipped with a 110.3 kWh high-capacity battery that offers a WLTP-estimated range of 620 km per charge.

Built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it supports ultra-fast 350 kW charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes. Advanced aerodynamic features such as a dual-motion active air flap and a 3D-shaped underbody cover, enable it to have an excellent low drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd.

It features a spacious interior with a flat floor layout and offers seating for up to seven passengers, with fully reclining seats and a distinctive second-row swivelling capability. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 enhances its functionality with a sliding console that not only improves accessibility but also provides ample storage space.

Dimension Measurement Length 5,060 mm Width 1,980 mm Height 1,790 mm Wheelbase 3,130 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Boot Space 520 litres

The vehicle’s design emphasizes sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly materials such as recycled PET fabric and bio-based paints throughout the cabin. The Ioniq 9 features Hyundai’s new “Aerosthetic” design philosophy which blends sleek curves, smooth surfaces, and Parametric Pixel LED lighting.

Performance Specifications Battery Capacity 110.3 kWh Range (WLTP) 620 km Power Output 300 kW (402 hp) Torque 700 Nm Charging Speed 350 kW fast charging (10% – 80% in 24 mins) Drive Type All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Drag Coefficient 0.259 Cd Top Speed 200 km/h Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 5.0 seconds

The clean design of the Ioniq 9 is enhanced by the absence of a traditional roof antenna. Equipped with a Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System, the SUV integrates multiple radars, sensors and a 360-degree camera. Inside, the cabin features a panoramic curved display, combining a 12-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It offers advanced AI voice recognition and Hyundai’s Features on Demand (FoD) for a highly personalized experience, enabling digital upgrades like dynamic lighting and content streaming. Set to launch in South Korea and the United States in the first half of 2025, the Ioniq 9 will eventually roll out to Europe and other global markets. It rivals Kia EV9, Tesla Model X, BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E elsewhere. No word on its local launch plans yet but would you like to see it available here? Have your say below!