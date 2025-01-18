7-Seater Hyundai Ioniq 9 e-SUV Debuts In India With 620 Km Range

Hyundai Ioniq 9 is equipped with a 110.3 kWh high-capacity battery that offers a WLTP-estimated range of 620 km per charge
Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 9, its first all-electric three-row SUV, in Los Angeles in November 2024. The model has now made its appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The Ioniq 9 is equipped with a 110.3 kWh high-capacity battery that offers a WLTP-estimated range of 620 km per charge.
Built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it supports ultra-fast 350 kW charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes. Advanced aerodynamic features such as a dual-motion active air flap and a 3D-shaped underbody cover, enable it to have an excellent low drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd.
It features a spacious interior with a flat floor layout and offers seating for up to seven passengers, with fully reclining seats and a distinctive second-row swivelling capability. The Hyundai Ioniq 9 enhances its functionality with a sliding console that not only improves accessibility but also provides ample storage space.
|Dimension
|Measurement
|Length
|5,060 mm
|Width
|1,980 mm
|Height
|1,790 mm
|Wheelbase
|3,130 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Boot Space
|520 litres
The vehicle’s design emphasizes sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly materials such as recycled PET fabric and bio-based paints throughout the cabin. The Ioniq 9 features Hyundai’s new “Aerosthetic” design philosophy which blends sleek curves, smooth surfaces, and Parametric Pixel LED lighting.
|Performance
|Specifications
|Battery Capacity
|110.3 kWh
|Range (WLTP)
|620 km
|Power Output
|300 kW (402 hp)
|Torque
|700 Nm
|Charging Speed
|350 kW fast charging (10% – 80% in 24 mins)
|Drive Type
|All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
|Drag Coefficient
|0.259 Cd
|Top Speed
|200 km/h
|Acceleration (0-100 km/h)
|5.0 seconds
The clean design of the Ioniq 9 is enhanced by the absence of a traditional roof antenna. Equipped with a Level 2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System, the SUV integrates multiple radars, sensors and a 360-degree camera. Inside, the cabin features a panoramic curved display, combining a 12-inch digital cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
It offers advanced AI voice recognition and Hyundai’s Features on Demand (FoD) for a highly personalized experience, enabling digital upgrades like dynamic lighting and content streaming. Set to launch in South Korea and the United States in the first half of 2025, the Ioniq 9 will eventually roll out to Europe and other global markets. It rivals Kia EV9, Tesla Model X, BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Audi Q4 e-tron, Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E elsewhere. No word on its local launch plans yet but would you like to see it available here? Have your say below!