7-seater Hyundai Hybrid Premium SUV In The Works – Known Details

Hyundai’s upcoming 7-seater hybrid SUV will bridge the gap between the Alcazar and the Tucson upon likely arrival in 2026

Hyundai is said to be preparing to launch a new SUV in India, codenamed Ni1i, with an expected debut in the next two years. Positioned between the updated Alcazar and the Tucson in the local range, this C-segment SUV will be produced at Hyundai’s Talegaon plant near Pune, where the brand will also manufacture the second generation Venue in 2025.

The South Korean auto major is set to expand its SUV lineup with several new models currently in development. Ahead of the Ni1i’s debut, the company aims to further diversify its offerings. The Ni1i is expected to be a landmark model as Hyundai’s first SUV in India to feature advanced hybrid technology, delivering notable improvements in fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

The Hyundai Ni1i three-row SUV will enter a competitive segment upon its launch, rivaling models like the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Its hybrid powertrain is expected to be a key differentiator, enhancing its appeal. With Maruti Suzuki and Toyota already advancing hybrid technology and Mahindra rumored to be exploring hybrid SUVs, the Ni1i will add to the growing competition in India’s Rs. 18-30 lakh SUV market.

The Hyundai Ni1i could draw inspiration from the long-wheelbase Tucson sold in China, which measures 4.68 meters in length. This design would enable Hyundai to present a more spacious option than the Alcazar while appealing to a higher-end market segment. Globally, the Tucson features a 1.6L petrol-hybrid engine and a plug-in hybrid variant.

Hyundai’s upcoming SUV is expected to feature a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, enhanced with a larger battery pack and electric motor in its hybrid version for greater fuel efficiency. The company aims to produce approximately 50,000 units of this C-SUV annually, offering a range of powertrain options including standard petrol, strong hybrid and diesel variants. Multiple gearbox choices will be available to suit varied customer needs.

With the growing demand for strong hybrid vehicles, automakers are increasingly motivated to expand their alternative fuel offerings. This shift caters to consumer priorities for fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly options.