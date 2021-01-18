7-Seater Hyundai Creta Spotted With iX25’s Alloy Wheels

The seven-seater Hyundai Creta to launch towards the later stages of this year in India and it will compete against MG Hector Plus, new-gen Mahindra XUV500 and upcoming Tata Safari

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) spiced things up with a host of new launches in the 2020 calendar year. Most noticeably, the second generation Creta did help in the brand getting back to the top of the sales charts in the mid-size SUV segment as it overtook Kia Seltos with conviction and it stayed there ever since on monthly sales charts.

The South Korean auto major also introduced the third generation i20 premium hatchback and the Aura compact sedan replacing the Xcent last year and both of them have been well received amongst customers. While the second largest carmaker in the country does not have any brand new launch in 2021, it is expected to expand the Creta’s range in the second half of this year.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta will likely have a seven-seater added to its lineup and it has already been spotted testing in the international markets as well as India. More recently, the test prototype of the seven-seater Hyundai Creta was seen wearing the same alloy wheel design as the iX25 sold in China and it shares the design with the latest mid-size SUV.

The three-row Hyundai Creta will rival MG Hector Plus, new-gen Mahindra XUV500 and upcoming Tata Safari. It will have similar wheelbase as the five-seater Creta but the overall length will be increased to make room for the additional row seating two more people. Moreover, the rear will be modified with new tailgate, tail lamps and bumper.

It could carry the production name Alcazar and will have a longer rear overhang to accommodate enough headroom for the third row. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol could be borrowed from the existing Creta with similar powertrain options.

In addition, the features list will also be identical and a few more enhancements and inclusions could be made. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, etc could be made available.