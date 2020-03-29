7-Seater Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing For The First Time [Pics Inside]

As has been said numerous times, the second generation Hyundai Creta will have a 7-seater version, which has been spotted testing in South Korea for the first time ever

It’s been over a year since it’s being said that the second generation Hyundai Creta, which recently went on sale in India, would get a 7-seater version that will take place of the Tucson in the carmaker’s product portfolio. Of course, there are good chances of this model coming to our shores but before that happens, the upcoming model has been spied testing in South Korea for the first time ever.

The 7-seater Hyundai Creta will find most of the updates on its side profile, which will be due to the company having to accommodate three rows of seats in its C-SUV. That said, some subtle styling updates will be even found on the front-end, which will help onlookers differentiate the new model from the regular, 5-seater version.

The biggest updates on the front-end of the bigger Creta will come in form of a

new chrome-finished radiator grille. A close inspection of the vehicle even reveals parking sensors on the front bumper, which is something that is not available even on the top of the line trim of the five-seater version.

In the side profile, the bigger Hyundai Creta features 17-inch silver-finished alloy wheels that come from the 5-seater version. Of course, the production model will offer diamond-cut units at least on the top model. Also, a careful inspection of the side profile reveals that the designers haven’t given the beltline a huge kink to accommodate a bigger greenhouse. Even the roof stays largely flat.

However, to accommodate a rear quarter glass, the C-pillar is now slimmer and this is something that would even make the cabin sufficiently airy for the third row occupants. Even the roof rails are new. As expected, the 7-seater Hyundai Creta has a longer rear overhang. While the SUV will be able to carry more occupants, it will have a smaller boot as compared to the 433-litre luggage space of the 5-seater model.

The 7-seater Hyundai Creta will share its engine options with the 5-seater sibling. This means that the larger Creta will go on sale with three motors, including – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol.