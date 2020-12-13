7-Seater Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time In India

The 7-seater Hyundai Creta is expected to launch in the second half of next year with three engine options as the regular Creta

The speculations surrounding the seven-seater version of the Hyundai Creta have been there for many months and the mid-size SUV segment has seen expansion in the form of three-row versions as well. MG had already launched the Hector Plus and the Tata Harrier based Gravitas seven-seater is expected to go on sale in early 2021. Moreover, the next generation Mahindra XUV500 is bound for Q1 2021 as well.

In response, Hyundai will be expanding the Creta’s range. Having received a brand new generation in March 2020, the South Korean auto major managed to pip Kia Seltos and get the Creta back on top of the monthly sales charts again and it stays there. The test mule spotted for the first time in India follows the prototypes that were caught on camera in Hyundai’s homeland of South Korea.

It goes on to suggest that the three-row version could only debut in the second half of next year and some of the interesting details could also be seen. While the wheelbase length of 2,610 mm appears to remain the same, the overall length has been extended to accommodate the third row seating arrangement. Furthermore, the longer rear quarter glass and slightly taller roofline could also be present.



Due to the changes for adding the final row, the redesigned wraparound LED tail lamps, new tailgate and bumper can be noted in the spy shots. The front grille is also reworked but the split headlamp cluster and bumper area appear to have been retained from the five-seater model. The interior will carry over the creature comforts the regular Creta is known for.

It will more likely feature a horizontally-stacked 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, automatic climate control, six airbags, leather seat upholstery, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, air purifier, and so on. A 1.5-litre petrol producing 115 PS and 144 Nm; a 1.5-litre diesel kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm are expected on the seven-seater.

The range-topping variants will use a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 140 PS and 242 Nm. The trio of engine options could be sold with three different automatic transmission options with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto sitting at the top-of-the-line.