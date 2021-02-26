7-Seater Hyundai Alcazar Interior Spied Revealing Key Details

Hyundai Alcazar will more likely be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations and is expected to go on sale by the middle of this year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) officially announced the name of its upcoming seven-seater SUV recently. Dubbed the ‘Alcazar’, it has already been spotted testing a number of times and its global debut will happen soon. It will likely go on sale by the middle of this year and is based on the top-selling five-seater Creta, upgraded to second generation close to a year ago.

The interior of the Hyundai Alcazar has also been spied revealing some details we need to know about the three-row SUV. It will be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations as the former will have a middle row captain seating arrangement and the latter with a bench seat in the middle. The six-seater will have a two-tone grey and white seat finish and armrest with cup holders as you can see in the pictures.

The spy images also show rear air conditioning vents, access for storage and a wireless phone charger. The Alcazar will be longer and taller than the regular Creta with a longer rear overhang to accommodate space for the third-row occupants. However, the spy shots indicate the legroom in the final row may not be sufficient enough for average adults but we will reserve the judgment until we see it in person.

Due to the changes to give room to the third row, the rear undergoes a redesign with new wraparound LED tail lamps and bootlid along with an updated bumper area. The front fascia will get minor cosmetic revisions to differentiate itself from the five-seater sibling besides having ix25 inspired wheels. The South Korean auto major could bring in radar-based assistive and safety technologies to take the fight to the next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

It could get Hyundai SmartSense suite comprising auto emergency braking, blind-spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, active cruise control, lane departure warning, etc. The MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari rival will likely continue to use the same 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol units with similar transmission choices as in the Creta.

Expect the price range of the Hyundai Alcazar to hover around Rs. 11.50 lakh for the entry-level variant and it may go up to Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).