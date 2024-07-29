7-Seater Honda SUV, Next-Gen City, A Compact SUV In The Works – Report

Honda is working on a new global platform known as PF2 and it will spawn a compact SUV, a 7-seater SUV, an EV and next-gen City reportedly

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Honda is working on a brand new global architecture with India possibly being the production hub for local supplies and exports. Catering to the small capacity and midsize PVs, the modular platform is codenamed PF2 and it will give rise to SUVs, hybrid vehicles, EVs and sedans.

It will support multiple powertrain choices as Honda does not look to be developing a dedicated skateboard platform with just electric vehicles in mind. The Japanese auto major has already stated that it would go all-electric by 2040 and it will be interesting to see how the new platform will fit the bill. There are multiple reasons why India could sit at the core of manufacturing new vehicles based on PF2.

While domestic sales have declined big time despite the arrival of the Elevate, Honda has been reaping the benefits of exporting the Elevate to its home market of Japan as the WR-V. Moreover, competitive labour costs and an improving infrastructure contribute to more affordable production expenses, making India an attractive option for vehicle production.

One of the key factors for the Elevate not going the hybrid way was the low localisation levels but the PF2 platform will support hybrid technology right from the word go. The electric version of the Elevate is expected to launch around 2026 and the report further notes that an all-new seven-seater SUV, positioned above the Elevate ICE, will arrive by 2027, based on the PF2.

It could be powered by a 1.5L petrol and a strong hybrid option with the production expected to commence in October 2027. The sixth generation City, bound for 2028, will be the second model to sit on this platform while a compact SUV is planned for early 2029. The sub-four-metre SUV has long been on the rumour mill and it was initially said to sit on the Brio platform but now the PF2 could be used for it.

In 2029, Honda’s second passenger EV for India could be launched and it will likely be positioned below the Elevate. It could be a brand new model underpinned by the PF2 platform.

