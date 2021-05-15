7-Seater Honda SUV (BR-V Replacement) To Debut Around August

Honda N7X concept based production three-row SUV will replace the BR-V and it will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine

Earlier this month, Honda unveiled the N7X concept in Indonesia and its production model will be released around August this year. The three-row SUV is expected to have plenty in common with the City mid-size sedan including the powertrain and it will more likely act as a replacement to the BR-V, which was on sale in India in last year after being in the business since 2016.

The N7X concept in itself is already in its near-production form giving us a clear hint of what to expect when the production-ready model rolls out. It will act as a rival to the Toyota Avanza, Daihatsu Xenia and other family-based seven-seater SUVs in the Indonesian market. While the outgoing BR-V has a dated exterior, the N7X derives design influence from modern Hondas.

It will undoubtedly have a large greenhouse with a slightly sloping roofline, chromed front grille, sharp headlamps with C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, clamshell bonnet structure, prominent Honda badge, wide air intakes, muscular shoulder line, flowing LED tail lamps, roof rails, side body cladding, faux skid plates, and dual-tone alloy wheels are possible.

With design borrowed from the latest generation City and CR-V, the interior is also expected to be shared with them. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, connected to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission will be utilised. In India, Honda is expected to launch a mild-hybrid version of the City in the near future.

The Honda N7X based production three-row SUV could be considered for India as it could suit the mid-size SUV segment. However, we do not have any official news from the brand’s Indian arm yet. The speculations surrounding the launch of the HR-V also exist for quite a while in India.

Recently, Honda discontinued the CR-V premium crossover and Civic sedan due to the closure of its plant in Greater Noida. In April 2021, Honda sold a cumulative domestic tally of 9,072 units and the City continued to lead its segment.