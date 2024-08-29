7 Seater Grand Vitara & Hyryder Launch Next Year – Alcazar Rival

7-seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder are expected to go on sale sometime in 2025 and they will likely get visual updates over their two-row siblings

Next year, the three-row variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are expected to hit the domestic market. They might be priced starting at around Rs. 15-16 lakh (ex-showroom). These models will target the six- and seven-seater midsize SUV segment which has been well received by customers.

They will compete with SUVs like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar, which are all derived from five-seater midsize SUVs. Additionally, the segment is set to see the introduction of seven-seater SUVs from Renault and Nissan in the coming years.

Both seven-seater SUVs are expected to retain the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine and the 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 103 PS and 106.8 Nm while the latter kicks out 116 PS and 122 Nm. Both will be paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

A six-seater variant featuring a middle-row captain seating arrangement is also expected for both models as chauffeur driven buyers could prefer such a layout. The K15C Dual Jet Dual VVT smart hybrid petrol engine could be offered in the lower- and mid-spec variants, while the top-end trims might feature the more fuel economical strong hybrid unit.

The existing platform will likely be re-engineered to include a third row of seats, and exterior modifications are also possible. The current Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder each have a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, which is unlikely to see significant extension in the upcoming three-row versions.

However, a completely new interior theme could be introduced, featuring additional technologies and updated features including an ADAS suite. The segment will witness the arrival of the heavily updated Alcazar on September 9 and we can expect the seven-seater Grand Vitara and Hyryder to make their debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo before entering showrooms but no official confirmation has been made yet.