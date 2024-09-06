7-Seater Duster SUV To Be Revealed In October – All Details

The 7-seater Dacia Bigster is set to make its global debut in Paris next month, sharing several design elements and features with the latest Duster

The seven-seater Dacia Bigster has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times in Europe in recent months and it will make its global premiere at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. It draws significant design cues from the latest Duster. Renault will also market the SUV under its brand in several foreign markets and it could be launched following the new-gen Duster in India in the near future.

The spy images reveal that the upcoming Dacia Bigster will carry several familiar design elements from the current Duster. These include the headlamps, tail lamps, squared-off fenders, front grille, and the distinctive rear-quarter finish with the kink behind the C-pillar. However, the Bigster will feature an extended wheelbase and a longer rear overhang to incorporate a third-row seating arrangement, significantly boosting its practicality and making it more appealing to families seeking additional space.

The boot lid on the Dacia Bigster showcases a new design with a slightly different number plate holder compared to the Duster. Inside the cabin, it is expected to share a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with modern connectivity features, along with a seven-inch digital instrument console, similar to the Duster. While the controls and knobs are likely to be carried over, the Bigster could offer more premium equipment to distinguish itself from its smaller sibling.

Given its larger proportions and added weight, the Dacia Bigster is expected to offer a more powerful engine option with increased power and torque. The top-spec trims will likely feature an all-wheel-drive system for better off-roading. The Dacia Bigster will be manufactured at the Mioveni plant in Romania for Europe.

It will be built on the familiar CMF-B architecture, a platform already used by various Renault Group models. The Bigster will share its powertrains and transmissions with other vehicles from the group, further streamlining production and parts sourcing across the lineup. This common architecture and component sharing will likely contribute to competitive pricing which the Dacia brand is known for.

At present, the global Duster lineup offers several powertrain options. The entry-level 1.0L TCe 100 engine, which runs on both petrol and LPG, generates 100 PS of power. Meanwhile, the Duster TCe 130 is powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine featuring 48V mild-hybrid technology, delivering 130 PS. Additionally, the 1.6L hybrid engine, paired with two electric motors in the Hybrid 140 variant, produces 140 PS, providing a more fuel-efficient alternative within the range.