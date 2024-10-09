7-Seater Duster SUV (Bigster) Debuts With Rugged Looks & 4WD Capability

The 2025 Dacia Bigster boasts rugged styling cues, larger proportions enabling a more spacious boot and cabin compared to the Duster

Ahead of its public debut at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, set to start on October 14, Renault’s sub-brand Dacia has revealed the three-row Bigster for the European media and as expected, it has retained the familiar family face both brands are known for in recent times and the interior is packed with features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen display and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

The 2025 Bigster boasts white Dacia badging and Y-shaped DRL motif, new bodywork enhancing its rugged stance by being a larger model, optional dual-tone paint job with black roof, Dacia’s ‘Starkle’ material on the sides, lower bumpers and wheel arches for improved protection, optional 19-inch wheels, and new ‘Indigo Blue’ shade amongst others.

Dacia boasts class-leading headroom and legroom for the Bigster. The rear seats split and fold in a versatile 40:20:40 configuration, allowing for flexible cargo and seating arrangements. The boot space is equally impressive, offering a generous 667 litres of capacity.

The Dacia Bigster’s entry-level powertrain, the TCe 140, is a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Producing 140 hp, it delivers power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Dacia estimates the fuel consumption at an impressive 5.6 litres per 100 km while CO₂ emissions are rated at 129 g/km.

The four-wheel-drive variant, the TCe 130 4×4, builds upon the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine found in the front-wheel-drive model, though its peak power is slightly reduced. It features a five-mode Terrain Control system that allows the driver to switch between Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-Road, Eco, or Auto settings. Certain trim levels will also include hill descent control, enhancing off-road capability for more challenging conditions.

At the top of the Dacia Bigster lineup is the Hybrid 155, which combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a small 1.4kWh drive battery. It uses a six-speed automatic transmission that operates without a clutch. The hybrid system delivers a peak power of 155 hp and a maximum torque of 170 Nm. Dacia claims that the Bigster Hybrid 155 can operate in all-electric mode for up to 80 per cent of the time during urban driving, making it highly efficient. This system is reportedly around six per cent more efficient than the one found in the Jogger Hybrid.