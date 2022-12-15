7-Seater Citroen SUV Based On C3 To Likely Launch In Late 2023

The 7-seater Citroen SUV could be christened the C3 Aircross and is expected to be revealed later next year in emerging markets

It is no secret that Citroen has been working on new derivatives of the C3 compact hatchback. The affordable car launched a few months ago in India but it is not a high-volume grabber compared to other models in the budget segment for hatchbacks. The C3 is based on the modular CMP platform, which is widely used in many markets across the globe.

To have an expansive range, the French auto major is bracing to unleash an electrified variant of the C3 based on the E-CMP architecture in the domestic market. It has already been teased and more details are confirmed to be revealed soon by the brand. From the spy images, we can say that it will look a lot similar to the regular ICE C3 except for the addition of the charging port just above the front fender.

A few months ago, we showed you first-ever spy images of a bigger C3, which was suspected to be a three-row SUV. Now more information has come up online! The seven-seater C3 will likely be destined for emerging marketplaces such as India and Brazil and the project is internally codenamed CC24. It could be christened the C3 Aircross.

We can expect the design to be inspired by the bigger C5 Aircross but the similarities might end just there as it won’t target as premium a segment. The report further notes that the SUV will be equipped with the company’s new split headlamp cluster design but may do away with the new Chevron logo. Some technical details have also been leaked.

The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross will have an overall length of 4.4 metres while the wheelbase will stretch to 2.62 metres. The launch timeline of the seven-seater C3 is predicted to be towards the end of next calendar year as it could see the light first in emerging markets like Brazil, but whether India will be part of it or not is yet known.

The regular Citroen C3 derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 115 Nm while the turbocharged version of the same powertrain produces 108 bhp and 190 Nm. The turbo petrol mill could be employed in the C3 Aircross.