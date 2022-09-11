7-Seater Citroen C3 (Ertiga Rival) Spotted Testing For The First Time

7-seater Citroen C3 is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India and it could become the brand’s third product offering

Citroen India introduced the facelifted C5 Aircross a few days ago and is currently offered in a single fully-loaded Shine variant priced at Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and is pitched against the recently launched new generation Hyundai Tucson. The French auto major made its debut in India last year with the C5 Aircross but it has not been well received amongst customers.

Besides expanding its dealerships, Citroen recently launched the C3 compact hatchback in India and is planning to launch more models in the coming years including an electrified model based on the C3. The brand has already been spotted testing a Hyundai Creta rival and now another prototype of what looks like the seven-seater C3 has been caught on camera testing on public roads.

Considering that the Citroen C3 is already priced aggressively, we can expect the upcoming seven-seater version to target volume-based customers slightly below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The front fascia of the test mule resembles that of the C3 compact hatchback but the side profile looks to be longer giving an impression that it is definitely a seven seater.

Whether the three-row model has a modified wheelbase length or not is yet unknown and it will likely occupy the same market position the Datsun Go Plus had with better premium equipment or it could compete against the likes of Ertiga and Carens. The front grille looks to have been updated mildly with different inserts while the fog lamp housings are moved down into the bumper.

You could also see a rear defogger, similar looking wheel arches and steel wheels in the spy shots. Currently, the Citroen C3 derives power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 82 bhp and 115 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. The turbo version of the same motor kicks out 109 bhp and 190 Nm.

It is hooked with a six-speed manual transmission. The seven-seater could get a more powerful version of the turbocharged gasoline mill. Expect the launch to happen sometime next year.