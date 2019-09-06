7-seat Version of Volkswagen Tiguan Debuts at 2019 Chengdu Auto Show

Volkswagen has introduced the 7-seater Tiguan SUV at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show in partnership with SAIC

Volkswagen that has a partnership with China’s SAIC group has showcased the 7-seat version of the Volkswagen Tiguan premium SUV at the 2019 Chengdu Auto Show. Called the Tiguan L, the SUV will be sold by SAIC Volkswagen and was spotted a day ahead of the Chengdu Auto Show by a China base auto publication.

The new car retains the design of the current Volkswagen Tiguan, which is sold globally with the same design including India, where it is the flagship Volkswagen product. However, the rear overhang looks visibly bigger to accommodate extra row of seating. Volkswagen hasn’t divulged the official dimensions as of now.

The cabin design also remains the same, and the biggest change in the Volkswagen Tiguan L is the 2+3+2 seating arrangement. The third row of seating with bench type arrangement can be completely flat folded to free up additional space in the boot. The rest of the features, safety tech and design layout is the same as the Volkswagen Tiguan L will essentially be a variant in the Tiguan lineup of SAIC Volkswagen of China.

Volkswagen will offer the Tiguan L in only 380TSI variant. In terms of power, the Tiguan L will be powered by a 2.0-litre high-powered engine with a maximum power of 220 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and is available in a four-wheel drive system as standard.

For India, however, it is not clear of Volkswagen will bring a 7-seater variant of Tiguan. Volkswagen India currently sells the 5-seater Tiguan as a premium SUV that has been facing tough times due to high price in the domestic market.

But with the 2020 Auto Expo coming, Volkswagen might bring the 7-seater version to India to justify the extra price with additional 2 seats, like what Honda did with the CR-V.