7-Seater Tata Harrier (XUV500 Rival) Spotted On Test Again

Tata Buzzard, the seven-seat version of the Harrier was first unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

A seven-seat version of the Tata Harrier (internally codenamed the H7X) was spied testing yet again. Unveiled as the ‘Buzzard’ at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it is set to hit the markets early next year. However, it will not be called the Buzzard, but will be launched with a new moniker, Tata revealed.

In dimensions, the seven-seat Harrier is 63mm longer at 4,661mm and 80mm taller at 1,786mm than the 5-seat version of the SUV. A bigger set of 18-inch wheels were seen on the recently spotted XZ+ variant of the Harrier, and might make their way to the seven-seat version as well.

Apart from these changes and an increase in its curb weight, not much is going to differ from the five-seat Harrier. The seven-seat version will also likely retain the features of the five-seat version albeit with dedicated AC vents and a 12V output port for the third-row passengers.

The seven-seat Harrier will come equipped with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine sourced from Fiat. However, it will be BS6-compliant since day one, and will likely be offered with a higher state of tune.

Reports suggest the power figures to be rated at 170 HP/350 Nm. The seven-seat Harrier will feature a Hyundai-sourced six-speed automatic transmission, alongside a manual transmission. It is yet to be seen if Tata Motors will offer an optional all-wheel drivetrain.

The Harrier has a starting price of Rs. 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The estimated starting price for the seven-seat variant will be somewhere around the top-end variant of the five-seat version, which is priced at Rs. 16.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The seven-seat Harrier will mark an end of passenger applications of the declining Tata Hexa, of which Tata Motors only managed to sell 136 units in August 2019. The seven-seat Harrier will put up against the likes of Toyota Innova, the upcoming six-seat MG Hector and the 2020 Mahindra XUV500, both of which were spied recently.