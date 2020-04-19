7-Seat MG Hector Plus Launch Pushed To June 2020

The MG Hector Plus will go on to rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500, as well as the three-row version of the Hyundai Creta

MG Motor showcased a six-seat version of the Hector at the 2020 Auto Expo, and the SUV received a pretty decent response from the crowd. A spokesperson for MG Motor India has revealed that the Chinese-owned British carmaker planned to launch its third product, the three-row Hector Plus SUV in India in April.

Since no specific launch date was officially confirmed prior to this, it would have been a surprise launch. However, MG Motor has now postponed the launch of the SUV keeping in mind the ongoing nation-wide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Hector Plus is expected to hit the markets in June.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India while talking to a different publication said, “We could have surprised everyone by launching it in April; but now April is ruled out. So we are on track to launch it in June. It has been delayed, but we said June earlier, so we are keeping some margin with us, so in June we should be launching it.”

As compared to the regular five-seat Hector, the Hector Plus features a few cosmetic changes including redesigned bumpers on both ends, reshaped headlamps with thicker LED DRLs and new fog lamps, and an all-black grille as well; all of which makes the Plus model look unique. At the rear, the Hector Plus looks neater than the car it is based on, since the red strip seen running across Hector’s boot-lid, has been removed.

The Hector Plus will be similar in size to the donor car, but the new bumpers on the former mean that the length will slightly differ. MG showcased the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo as a six-seater with captain seats in the middle row, and that is the version of the SUV that will be launched initially.

However, MG could also go ahead and launch a seven-seat version of the Hector Plus at a later date. The Hector Plus will likely be offered with the same powertrains as the Hector, which include a FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm); a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (143 PS/250 Nm), and the same 1.5-litre petrol motor fitted with a 48V mild-hybrid system.