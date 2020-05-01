7-Seat Jeep Grand Compass To Debut In 2021 – Report

The seven-seat version of the Compass has been internally codenamed ‘Low D’, while it’s production-spec name could be the ‘Grand Compass’

It is a well known fact by now that Jeep is working on a seven-seat SUV based on the current-gen Compass, and the car is expected to be dubbed ‘Grand Compass’. A new report has surfaced online revealing some prospective details about the upcoming seven-seat version of the Compass.

According to this report, the Grand Compass will be first revealed by the American carmaker in the Brazilian market in 2021. The seven-seat SUV is expected to be based on the upcoming Compass facelift, hence we expect it to feature a redesigned front bumper as well as headlamps, as compared to the current model on sale.

The signature seven-slot grille will be retained, while it will be moved a little upward. Apart from that, the air dam and the fog lamp housing are also expected to be redesigned. The major differences between the upcoming Compass facelift and the Grand Compass will be noticeable from the B-pillar onwards.

The S-shaped chrome trim seen on the roof line of the Compass will be retained. However, the car will get a larger third window. The Grand Compass has been internally codenamed ‘Low D’, and it was previously reported that the car will get a slightly longer wheelbase as compared to the Compass, as well as a longer rear overhang over the donor car.

Apart from the additional third row of seats, the boot capacity could increase to up to 700 litres, with the third-row completely fold down. However, when the third-row is erected, expect that number to come down to about 110 litres.

Powering the Jeep Grand Compass globally could be an all-new 1.3-litre MultiAir 16V turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a power output of around 180 PS. The transmission options could include a six-speed manual gearbox, along with a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission.

However, the India-spec model will likely be sold with the same powertrains as the Compass. That being said, the Compass gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel (173 PS/350 Nm) and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol (162 PS/250 Nm) unit. Since the seven-seat SUV will be slotted above the Compass in Jeep’s line-up, we expect it to command a premium over the five-seat SUV.

