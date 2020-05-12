7-Seat Hyundai Creta Spied On Test, Gets Unique Rear Styling

The seven-seat Creta is expected to be 30 mm longer than the car it will be based on, and will sport a completely redesigned tailgate to make it look larger

Since the 2020 Creta’s platform is capable enough to be used to spawn a slightly larger SUV, Hyundai is making use of it, and is currently working on bringing a 7-seat version of the Creta to the market. The car was spied on test for the first time recently, which revealed that it will feature some design tweaks as compared to the donor car.

Now, the upcoming three-row SUV has been spied yet again, and this time, spy shots of the car’s rear have appeared online. The images reveal a completely redesigned tailgate as compared to the 2020 Creta. The 7-seat version features a more conventional look, with large wraparound tail lamps replacing the two-piece units on the 5-seat Creta. This makes the car look more wider than it actually is.

The tailgate of the car looks more upright, in order to fit in two extra passengers in the rear. Apart from that, we expect the car to have a flatter roof, along with a decently sized rear quarter glass, which will ensure that the third row occupants do not feel claustrophobic.

While the width and the height of the SUV are expected to remain the same, the wheelbase will likely be extended by 20 mm to 2630 mm, while the rear overhang could be increased by 10 mm longer rear overhang, taking the total length of the car to 4330 mm.

Hyundai is yet to officially reveal details about the car, and hence the engine specifications are unknown. However, the Korean carmaker will likely plonk the same 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS/250 Nm), 1.5-litre NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm) powertrains on the seven-seat version of the mid-size SUV that are available on the 2020 Creta and the Kia Seltos as well.

It is quite obvious that the seven-seat Creta will be placed above the 5-seater version in Hyundai’s line-up, which means that the former will be slightly more expensive than the latter as well. We expect the car to be launched by 2021 at earliest, and the seven-seat Creta will compete against the upcoming MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas and the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 in the Indian market.