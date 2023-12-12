7 Off-Road Capable SUVs Launching In India – Mahindra To Tata

Representational

Explore the off-road revolution in India with 7 upcoming SUVs, ranging from five-door Mahindra Thar to the revived Tata Sierra

India’s love affair with SUVs is undeniable, and lately, people have been showing massive interest in off-roaders as well. The offroad SUV segment has become a haven for enthusiasts seeking muscular styling and rugged capabilities. Currently, vehicles like the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Thar 3-door, Maruti Jimny, and Force Gurkha dominate this landscape.

However, the horizon is brimming with excitement, as several new contenders are set to join the off-road adventure. Let’s explore the key details of these upcoming off-road-capable SUVs.

1. Mahindra Thar 5-door

5-door-mahindra-thar-3.jpg

Expected to hit the roads by mid-2024, the Thar 5-door promises a more premium experience compared to the 3-door model, with additions like a revamped front grille, LED projector headlamps, an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, a larger infotainment touchscreen, updated upholstery, and more. It will get the same engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel motor – as the 3-door Thar, with both manual and automatic transmission options. Of course, it will get a 4×4 option as well, for the real off-road enthusiasts.

2. Force Gurkha 5-Door

2021 Force Gurkha 2
3-Door Force Gurkha

Force Motors is gearing up to launch the Gurkha 5-door in India soon, likely in the coming months. With the larger dimensions and extra doors, the 5-door model will have more cabin space, versatile seating configurations, and better ingress/egress. This off-roader will utilise the 2.6L turbo diesel engine, the same as its 3-door twin. It will also get a 4×4 system with mechanically locking differentials at both ends.

3. New Toyota Fortuner

Toyota-Fortuner-Hilux-Mild-Hybrid-Diesel-Engine.jpg

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is currently under development, and it’s expected to debut sometime during the next year. It is expected to ditch the IMV platform in favour of the TNGA-F architecture. It will likely be powered by a 2.8L turbo diesel engine with a 48V mild hybrid setup, while a petrol engine option might also be available. Equipped with ADAS tech, vehicle stability control, and a hydraulic steering wheel, it promises to be more premium, tech-loaded, and fuel-efficient than the current model.

4. 2024 MG Gloster Facelift

mg gloster facelift-2

The upcoming MG Gloster facelift has been spied a few times, showing off new diamond-cut alloy wheels, revised taillamps, and an updated dashboard. As per speculations, it will continue with its 2.0L turbo diesel and 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine options, which are extremely powerful while also being fuel-efficient.

5. 2024 New Renault Duster

2024 renault duster-11

Confirmed for an India launch in 2025, the new-gen Renault Duster will likely be one of the best budget-friendly, off-road capable crossover SUVs in the Indian market. It is expected to be offered in 5- and 7-seat configurations, as revealed by Renault recently. Built on the CMF-B modular architecture, it will have rugged styling and a lot of equipment on offer. The powertrain details are a mystery currently, but we expect petrol as well as electric options to be available.

6. New-Gen Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero BS64
Existing Model

Mahindra & Mahindra has been revamping its entire lineup, and the Bolero classic is also set to undergo a major update in the coming years, likely around 2026. The next-gen Bolero will rest on Mahindra’s U171 platform, and it will be as rugged as the current version, if not more.

7. Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra EV front angle image

Making a comeback in 2025, the Tata Sierra combines nostalgia with modernity. Patent images reveal a striking, boxy design with distinctive elements, including a wide LED light bar and unique wheel arches. It will be available in both ICE and EV versions, with the electric version getting a dual-motor AWD drivetrain, perfect for offroad adventures.