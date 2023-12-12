7 Off-Road Capable SUVs Launching In India – Mahindra To Tata

Explore the off-road revolution in India with 7 upcoming SUVs, ranging from five-door Mahindra Thar to the revived Tata Sierra

India’s love affair with SUVs is undeniable, and lately, people have been showing massive interest in off-roaders as well. The offroad SUV segment has become a haven for enthusiasts seeking muscular styling and rugged capabilities. Currently, vehicles like the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Thar 3-door, Maruti Jimny, and Force Gurkha dominate this landscape.

However, the horizon is brimming with excitement, as several new contenders are set to join the off-road adventure. Let’s explore the key details of these upcoming off-road-capable SUVs.

1. Mahindra Thar 5-door

Expected to hit the roads by mid-2024, the Thar 5-door promises a more premium experience compared to the 3-door model, with additions like a revamped front grille, LED projector headlamps, an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof, a larger infotainment touchscreen, updated upholstery, and more. It will get the same engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 2.2L turbo-diesel motor – as the 3-door Thar, with both manual and automatic transmission options. Of course, it will get a 4×4 option as well, for the real off-road enthusiasts.

2. Force Gurkha 5-Door

Force Motors is gearing up to launch the Gurkha 5-door in India soon, likely in the coming months. With the larger dimensions and extra doors, the 5-door model will have more cabin space, versatile seating configurations, and better ingress/egress. This off-roader will utilise the 2.6L turbo diesel engine, the same as its 3-door twin. It will also get a 4×4 system with mechanically locking differentials at both ends.

3. New Toyota Fortuner

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is currently under development, and it’s expected to debut sometime during the next year. It is expected to ditch the IMV platform in favour of the TNGA-F architecture. It will likely be powered by a 2.8L turbo diesel engine with a 48V mild hybrid setup, while a petrol engine option might also be available. Equipped with ADAS tech, vehicle stability control, and a hydraulic steering wheel, it promises to be more premium, tech-loaded, and fuel-efficient than the current model.

4. 2024 MG Gloster Facelift

The upcoming MG Gloster facelift has been spied a few times, showing off new diamond-cut alloy wheels, revised taillamps, and an updated dashboard. As per speculations, it will continue with its 2.0L turbo diesel and 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine options, which are extremely powerful while also being fuel-efficient.

5. 2024 New Renault Duster

Confirmed for an India launch in 2025, the new-gen Renault Duster will likely be one of the best budget-friendly, off-road capable crossover SUVs in the Indian market. It is expected to be offered in 5- and 7-seat configurations, as revealed by Renault recently. Built on the CMF-B modular architecture, it will have rugged styling and a lot of equipment on offer. The powertrain details are a mystery currently, but we expect petrol as well as electric options to be available.

6. New-Gen Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra & Mahindra has been revamping its entire lineup, and the Bolero classic is also set to undergo a major update in the coming years, likely around 2026. The next-gen Bolero will rest on Mahindra’s U171 platform, and it will be as rugged as the current version, if not more.

7. Tata Sierra

Making a comeback in 2025, the Tata Sierra combines nostalgia with modernity. Patent images reveal a striking, boxy design with distinctive elements, including a wide LED light bar and unique wheel arches. It will be available in both ICE and EV versions, with the electric version getting a dual-motor AWD drivetrain, perfect for offroad adventures.