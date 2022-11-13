Upcoming New 7-Seater SUVs Launching In 2023 In India – Details

The new-gen Toyota Fortuner and the Nissan X-Trail are currently one of the most talked about upcoming SUVs in India next year

Full-size three-row SUVs currently have a strong demand in the market for their better practicality, spacious cabin, and rugged styling. Considering this strong demand, multiple carmakers will soon be launching as many as seven new 7-seater SUVs in the country and here is everything you need to know about them.

1. Force Gurkha 5-Door

The new Force Gurkha 5-door was recently spied in the country and is likely to soon make its Indian debut. The SUV shares its underpinnings and basic exterior styling with the standard three-door version and will be offered with four seating layouts – 6, 7, 9, and 13-seats. It will continue to use the same 2.6L turbo diesel engine and will be significantly larger than the three-door version.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be a larger version of the present Bolero Neo and will offer a more spacious and comfortable cabin for the buyers. Expected to be offered with 7 and 9-seat options, the new Bolero will utilise the same powertrain options and the Thar is soon expected to make its Indian debut.

3. MG Hector Facelift

The MG Hector is soon expected to get a major update and will be offered with an updated front fascia, new features, and updated powertrain options. In addition to this, it is also likely to be offered with the ADAS safety suite. Once launched, it will take on the rivals like the Mahindra XUV700 and the Tata Safari in the Indian market.

4. Tata Safari Facelift

The Tata Safari is currently the flagship in the brand’s line-up and is offered with a feature-rich and practical cabin. The brand is soon likely to launch the facelift version of the SUV in the country for buyers looking for a powerful and sophisticated SUV. It will boast updated styling, new features, and battery safety tech.

5. Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-trail was recently showcased by the brand and is all set to soon launch in the country. From what we know so far, the Indian-spec version will be offered with a 163 PS, 1.5L turbo petrol mild-hybrid engine and 213 PS, 1.5L strong hybrid powertrain options. It will be offered with 5 and 7-seat configurations in India.

6. Citroen C3 7-Seater SUV

Citroen is expanding its Indian portfolio with the launch of multiple new offerings and is said to be working on a C3-based three-row SUV for the Indian market. This new 7-seater SUV is likely to make its debut next year and will be based on the CMP (Common Modular Platform). More details will soon be shared by the brand.

7. Toyota Fortuner Next-Gen

The Toyota Fortuner is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the country and offers a powerful and reliable setup for anyone looking for a big and capable SUV. The brand will soon be launching the next-gen Fortuner in the market next year and will offer it with refreshed exterior styling, updated powertrain options, and an all-new cabin. From what we know so far, the SUV will be powered by the 1GD-FTV 2.8L mild-hybrid diesel engine with ISG (integrated starter generator).