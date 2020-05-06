7 New Two-Wheeler Launching In The Indian Market Soon

While the entire automotive industry is in a state of despair right now, a lot of 2-wheelers are being readied to be launched in the near future

1. 2020 BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110

About two weeks ago, the first official teaser of the BS6-compliant Scooty Zest 110 was seen on TVS’ website. This suggests that the scooter will be launched in the country soon. Until now, the Scooty Zest was powered by a BS4 109.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a max power output rating of 8 PS at 7500 rpm, and an 8.4 Nm of peak torque output available at 5500 rpm.

The said powertrain will likely be retained, while an ET-Fi fuel-injection system will be added in order to make it comply with the latest emission norms. No visual enhancements are expected to be made to the scooter, and it will still get a 19-litre under-seat storage, a USB charger, LED DRLs, LED tail lamp, parking brake and tubeless tyres. TVS will likely price the BS6 Scooty Zest at around the Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom) mark.

2. 2020 Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25

Yamaha Motor India also previously teased the BS6 iteration of the FZ 25 series, and now has listed two variants of the bikes on its official website – the standard FZ 25 and the slightly more premium FZS 25. Both models will be equipped with the same engine and cycle parts, but the paint schemes and the accessories will set the two apart from each other.

Powering the streetfighters will be a 249cc single cylinder, fuel-injected motor producing 20.8 PS of power and 20.1 Nm of torque. Yamaha will be launching the motorcycles soon, and we expect it to be priced at a premium of around Rs 6,000 over the outgoing BS4-compliant version.

3. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Motorcycle and Scooter India has also revealed the details of the BS6-compliant Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 on its official website, with the bikes expected to be launched in the market soon.

Powering the updated bikes will be the same 250cc, 4-stroke, oil cooled, single-cylinder engine that belts out 26.5 PS of max power at 9,300 rpm, along with 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The transmission duties will continue to be handled by a 6-speed gearbox. While Suzuki will be revealing the prices of both the motorcycles at the time of their launch, we expect the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer to price the Gixxer 250 at about Rs 1.65 lakh, and the Gixxer SF 250 at approx. Rs 1.75 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

4. 2020 Kawasaki Z650, Ninja 650

Kawasaki had scheduled to bring in the BS6 Z650 and the Ninja 650 around March-April, but it now stands postponed. However, since the Indian arm of the Japanese bikemaker has already updated its website with the details about both the motorcycles, a launch is expected to take place soon.

Over the outgoing model, the bikes get an LED headlamp, LED taillight, a TFT colour screen for the instrumentation that can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth, new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres and more. Apart from that, the Z650 and Ninja 650 will also get new graphics and paint schemes. Powering both the bikes will be a 649cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin motor that churns out 68 PS power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm torque at 6,700 rpm.

5. BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT

Another BS6-compliant Suzuki bike to be launched soon is the middleweight adventure tourer, the V-Strom XT. Confirming the launch, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer officially released a teaser image of the motorcycle with the tagline ‘Coming Soon’, however, a particular date is yet to be confirmed.

The bike will be plonked with the same 654cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor as before, but the engine will be made BS6-compliant now. In the BS4 guise, the said motor was rated at 71 PS/62 Nm, and came mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, three-level traction control, easy start system, low RPM assist etc will be retained as well.

6. Triumph Tiger 900

Globally, the Tiger 900 replaces the popular Tiger 800, hence, the British two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to introduce the bike in India soon. Triumph had originally planned launch for the month of April, but it has now been delayed and is expected to take place later this month.

The Tiger 900 will be brought to the country in two different models, namely GT (road-focussed) and Rally (off-roader). Powering the Triumph Tiger 900 is a new 888cc, 3-cylinder engine that generates 95 PS power, 87 Nm torque. Triumph will likely launch the bike at a starting price of Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

7. BMW F 900 XR, S 1000 XR

BMW Motorrad India recently shared a teaser video of the F 900 XR and the S 1000 XR motorcycles on the internet, confirming a launch for both the Beamers in the country soon. Both the bikes made their debut at last year’s EICMA motorcycle show, and the bookings are expected to commence this month.

The F 900 XR gets an adventure motorcycle fairing, 17-inch alloy rims, a long-travel USD fork and an electronically adjustable rear monoshock setup. It draws power from an 895cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 105 PS of peak power and 92 Nm of max torque.

The S 1000 XR on the other hand, features some subtle changes in design over the outgoing model. The asymmetrical headlamp of the outgoing model has now been replaced with a conventional twin LED headlamp setup which gets day-time running lamps as well. The Bavarian manufacturer has also reduced 10 kg of weight from the motorcycle, and has additionally equipped it with a full colour-TFT display.

The S 1000 XR gets a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine that makes 165 PS power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm torque at 9,250 rpm. The riding aids on offer include a quickshifter, wheelie control, engine drag control, traction control, Hill-Start Assist etc.