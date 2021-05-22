7 New TVS 2W’s Launch Expected This Year – Jupiter 125 To Zeppelin R

Check out our list of the top seven upcoming TVS motorcycles and scooters in India, which are expected to launch this year

TVS Motor Company is planning to launch a few new vehicles in the Indian market soon, including scooters, motorcycles, and even electric two-wheelers. The brand had previously showcased some extremely interesting concept models, and it has also filed trademarks for a few new names in India, giving rise to plenty of speculations.

Here, we have listed seven upcoming TVS two-wheelers that are expected to go on sale in India before the end of this year.

1. 2021 TVS Apache RR 310

TVS is planning to update its flagship model – Apache RR 310 – once again in the Indian market. Although the manufacturer hasn’t revealed the updates, we expect the motorcycle to get preload-adjustable USD front forks. The engine will likely remain unchanged, and we don’t expect any changes in the design department either.

TVS Apache RR 310 draws power from a 312.2cc, reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor develops a peak power and torque of 34 PS and 27.3 Nm, respectively, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with RT slipper clutch.

2. New TVS 310cc motorcycle

TVS is also planning to launch more products based on the TVS-BMW 310cc platform, which underpins the TVS Apache RR310, BMW G310R, and BMW G310 GS. This upcoming TVS motorcycle will likely either be a naked motorcycle or an adventure tourer.

We’re leaning more towards the latter, as the adventure motorcycle market is slowly gathering pace in India. Last year, TVS had filed a trademark for the ‘Raider’ name, which is expected to be the name of this upcoming TVS 310cc motorcycle.

3. TVS Zeppelin R

TVS first showcased the Zeppelin concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, and in November last year, the company filed a trademark for the name ‘Zeppelin R’. Since then, speculations about the motorcycle’s forthcoming launch have been making rounds on the internet.

TVS Zeppelin concept was powered by a 220cc single-cylinder engine, with 20 HP and 18.5 Nm on tap, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It also offered a 1.2 kW Integrated Starter Generator and a 48V Li-ion battery. The powertrain of the production-spec model will likely be different from the concept model.

4. TVS Creon

TVS Creon is also expected to launch in India this year, as the brand’s second electric scooter. It was first showcased in concept form during the 2018 Auto Expo, alongside the Zeppelin. The Creon EV will likely have an aggressive and sporty design, and might be positioned as a performance-oriented scooter.

TVS Creon will likely offer 80-90 km of range on a single charge, and it’s expected to offer DC fast charging and/or swappable batteries. Telescopic front forks, adjustable rear monoshock, fully digital LCD instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and regenerative braking are expected to be available as well.

5. TVS Jupiter 125

The Jupiter is the best-selling scooter in TVS’s lineup, and the manufacturer is planning to expand the range by adding a 125cc variant. Currently, TVS Jupiter is only available with a single engine option – a 110cc single-cylinder engine, with 7.47 PS and 8.4 Nm on tap.

The Jupiter 125 is expected to get the same 124.8cc single-cylinder motor (9.38 PS/10.5 Nm) as TVS Ntorq. It will likely be positioned between the Jupiter 110 and Ntorq in terms of pricing, and its launch is expected to happen in the second half of this year.

6. New TVS 125cc motorcycle (Fiero 125)

Towards the end of last year, TVS had filed a trademark for ‘Fiero 125’ in India, generating a lot of buzz in the market. TVS currently doesn’t have a 125cc motorcycle in its lineup, so it makes sense that the manufacturer is planning to introduce one.

Some reports claimed that this upcoming bike would be a retro-themed model along the lines of the original. Other reports stated that it could be a simple 125cc commuter motorcycle, affordable and frugal. We’ll have to wait for more details to emerge before we can confirm anything.

7. TVS Apache RTR 125

We’re into speculation territory now. KTM has been enjoying decent success in our market with the 125 Duke and RC 125, and recently, Bajaj launched the Pulsar NS125. These 125cc motorcycles are positioned towards the premium end of the spectrum, to attract young, thrill-seeking riders.

TVS might also enter this segment soon, with a performance-oriented 125cc offering, likely to be Apache RTR 125. The Apache brand has been extremely popular among motorcycle enthusiasts, and TVS could bank on that popularity to cater to young riders with a new 125cc model.