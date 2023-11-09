7 New Tata Cars Set To Launch In India – Punch.ev To Safari Petrol

Get a sneak peek into Tata Motors’ upcoming lineup of new cars for next year, featuring electric and petrol-powered models

Tata Motors has seen a massive rise in its sales in recent years, thanks to vehicles like the Nexon and Punch. To grab a larger share of the Indian car market, the brand is working on a few new car models, which are expected to capture buyers’ fancy when they arrive. The homegrown brand is gearing up to deliver an impressive lineup of cars in the coming year, and it’s a mix of electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

From the compact Punch EV to the stylish Curvv coupe SUV, Tata’s offerings are set to turn heads and redefine segments. Here’s everything Tata Motors has in development right now:

1. Tata Punch.ev

An electric version of the Tata Punch micro SUV is on the horizon, with a claimed range of over 500 km, thanks to a more substantial battery pack and efficient electric motors. It’s expected to offer a range of features, including a bigger touchscreen infotainment system (compared to the ICE version), advanced safety systems, etc., along with EV-specific design elements.

2. Tata Curvv.ev

Tata Curvv EV is set to make a splash as a stylish SUV coupe, featuring an electric powertrain that will deliver a claimed range of up to 500 km. It promises to offer a blend of advanced technology, impressive design elements, and variant-specific interior themes, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a premium SUV experience.

3. Tata Curvv ICE

While the Curvv EV takes centre stage, Tata is also gearing up to launch the ICE version. It will likely be powered by the brand’s new 1.2L TGDi petrol engine. A 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine will also be available. This will ensure that customers have a choice between internal combustion engines and an electric powertrain to suit their preferences.

4. Tata Harrier Petrol

Tata’s Harrier is set to get a petrol variant, powered by a 1.5L TGDi engine, providing a boost to petrol enthusiasts. Although it’s a year away, the introduction of the petrol engine ensures that the Harrier lineup caters to a broader range of preferences. Considering the stricter emission standards and shorter legal road life for diesel cars, the arrival of the petrol version will be a welcome addition to the range.

5. Tata Harrier.ev

At the Auto Expo, earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased a concept version of the Harrier EV. The production version is set to hit the market soon, likely next year. Test mules have been spied a few times as well, but the specifications are completely under wraps for now.

6. Tata Safari Petrol

The iconic Tata Safari is set to receive a breath of fresh air with the introduction of a petrol-powered variant. Similar to the Harrier petrol, the Safari petrol will likely feature a 1.5L turbocharged motor producing around 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. It’s expected to rival its competition in the mid-size SUV segment and provide a dynamic driving experience.

7. Tata Safari.ev

Interestingly, an electric counterpart of the Tata Safari is also in the works, offering eco-conscious consumers an electric alternative. While specific details remain undisclosed, it’s likely to share design cues with the petrol version, emphasizing electric power and sustainability.