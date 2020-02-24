7 New SUVs Launching In Next 2 Months In India (By April 2020)

A total of seven SUVs will be launching in India in the next 60 days, ranging from the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift, to the BS6-compliant Ford Endeavour

SUVs continue to gain popularity in the Indian market, and all major manufacturers are currently working on at least one to be added to their line-up. In the next two months, a total of seven SUVs are set to be launched in the country, most of which were also showcased at this year’s Auto Expo.

Here is a list of those seven SUVs ranging from sub-compact to the full-size premium SUV segment, which will be launched in the Indian market in the next 60 days –

1) VW Tiguan AllSpace – 6th March

The Tiguan AllSpace is basically the long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan, is set to replace the latter in VW’s Indian line-up. The car was showcased at the Expo with a new 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine rated at 190 PS/320 Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG. Volkswagen has sent out media invites for the launch of the Tiguan AllSpace, which is set to take place on 6th March.

2) Next-gen Hyundai Creta – 17th March

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was one of the biggest reveals of this year’s Auto Expo, and the mid-size SUV is all set to be launched in India on 17th March. The car has been built on the same platform as its cousin Kia Seltos, and will be using the same 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5 diesel and 1.4 turbo petrol powertrains as the latter.

The inclusion of features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electronic parking brake, wireless charging etc will help the 2020 Creta serve as a healthy competitor to the segment leader Kia Seltos.

3) BS6 Ford Endeavour – Early March

Ford India will be updating the Endeavour to comply with the latest emission norms next month, and the transition from BS4 to BS6 will result in the discontinuation of both the current 2.2L and 3.2L diesel powertrains. Instead, the BS6 Endeavour will get a new 2.0-litre twin-turbo ‘Panther’ diesel engine producing 170 PS power and 420 Nm torque. The said engine will come mated to a new 10-speed automatic gearbox.

4) Hyundai Tucson Facelift – Early March

The Hyundai Tucson has received a mid-life refresh with some cosmetic updates both inside and outside. The updated car continues to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, but the engines are now BS6-compliant.

As for the cosmetic changes, the car gets revisions made to the front fascia like the inclusion of Hyundai’s signature cascading grille and the redesigned bumper. The rear bumper is slightly altered too, and the car sits on a new set of alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Tucson facelift gets a free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit and a new semi-digital instrument cluster.

5) Vitara Brezza-based Toyota SUV – Mid-April

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch its own rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza in April as a part of the agreement between the two Japanese manufacturers two share products, just like it did with the Maruti Baleno (Toyota Glanza).

Expect the Toyota-badged Vitara Brezza to carry some distinctive yet subtle styling elements over the donor car, but will be offered with the same BS6 1.5L (105 PS/138 Nm) four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, that powers the Vitara Brezza facelift.

6) Volkswagen T-Roc – 18th March

As a part of making Volkswagen an “SUV brand” in India, the carmaker is working on bringing a host of new SUVs to the market in the coming years. Apart from the Tiguan AllSPace, VW also showcased another production-ready SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, called the T-Roc.

Volkswagen already retails the car in the foreign markets, and it will be brought to India as a CBU. The mid-size SUV will be offered with a 1.5-litre TSI drivetrain, producing 150 PS power and 200 Nm of torque. The power will be sent to the front wheels with the help of a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Expect Volkswagen to price the T-Roc at around Rs 18 – 20 lakh (ex-showroom), which will put it against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, MG Hector, and other similarly priced SUVs.