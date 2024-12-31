7 New SUVs Launching In India In January 2025 – Mahindra To Tata

In January 2025, a host of new SUVs are expected to launch in India and some of them have already been confirmed

The SUV segment is preparing to witness a slew of new launches in 2025 and in the first month, top brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata and Mercedes will bring in new models and some of them have already been confirmed. Here we have listed all the confirmed and possible offerings that will set the tone for the new calendar year:

1. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

The e Vitara is slated for an early 2025 launch, aiming to rival the Hyundai Creta EV and other midsize electric SUVs. Recently showcased in Milan, this electric SUV will be produced at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, catering to both domestic and international markets. Buyers will be able to select from two battery pack options with the official unveiling scheduled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month.

2. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the electric variant of the Creta in January 2025. This five-seater electric SUV is anticipated to deliver a range exceeding 450 km per charge. Built on an updated version of the K2 platform, which underpins the standard Creta, the EV will incorporate numerous features from its petrol-powered sibling while incorporating distinct design touches to emphasise its electric identity.

3. Mahindra BE 6 & XEV 9e:

While the base prices of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are already out, the prices of the remaining variants will be revealed in January 2025 and customer deliveries of both SUVs will begin around the Feb-March period. The BE 6 comes with an MIDC range of 556 km while the XEV 9e has it at 542 km per charge.

4,5&6. 3 Mercedes SUVs:

The Mercedes Benz G 580 (electrified G Class) will go on sale on January 9, 2025. It will be equipped with four electric motors enabling a combined power output of 587 hp and 1,165 Nm. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in under 5 seconds before topping out at 180 kmph. The new Maybach Night Edition and the EQS 450 5-seater variant are also scheduled to launch.

7. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Harrier EV soon and the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 could be the venue for it. This electric SUV will be available in both single and dual-motor variants to suit varying customer needs. It will likely boast a driving range of well over 500 km.