7 New Royal Enfield Bikes Launching Soon In India – Details

Royal Enfield is gearing up for an exciting lineup of new motorcycle launches in India across the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc categories

With the recent success of the refreshed Classic 350, the brand is set to introduce a variety of models, including a single-seater version of the Classic, a bobber variant, and a modern 650 cc roadster. Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles:

1. Refreshed Royal Enfield 350 Series:

After the launch of the updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield plans to refresh its other 350 cc models, such as the Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350. These updates are expected to include new color options, fresh graphics, and additional features to enhance their appeal.

However, the existing 349 cc single overhead cam (SOHC) air- and oil-cooled engine, producing just over 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque, will remain unchanged, still mated to the familiar five-speed gearbox.

2. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

Royal Enfield is set to unveil a bobber-style variant of the Classic 350, which could be named the Goan Classic 350. This model will stand out with features like whitewall tires, a raised handlebar, and updated rider ergonomics, differentiating it from the current Classic 350. The launch could take place at MotoVerse 2024.

3 & 4. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin & Bullet 650:

The brand has also trademarked the name “Classic 650 Twin” for an upcoming retro-modern roadster powered by a 650 cc engine. This model is expected to debut in early 2025 and has been spotted undergoing tests in both India and Europe.

It will likely feature classic design elements such as a single-piece seat, circular LED headlamp, wire-spoked wheels, chrome accents, and Royal Enfield’s iconic pilot lamps. A Bullet 650 version is also anticipated to follow.

5 & 6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 & Scrambler 650:

The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, sporting a two-into-one exhaust system, has been spotted testing on multiple occasions. This model is expected to launch next year under the name Interceptor Bear 650. Additionally, a 650 cc adventure bike based on the same platform is under development, though it may take over two years before it hits the market.

7. Royal Enfield 450 cc Cafe Racer:

Royal Enfield is rumored to be working on a new cafe racer based on the Guerrilla 450 platform, likely to rival the soon-to-be-released Triumph Thruxton 400. Earlier leaks of the company’s product plans indicated that a cafe racer variant in the 450 cc range is also in the pipeline, potentially launching during the festive season.