7 New Mahindra SUVs Waiting To Launch In 2024 In India

The list of upcoming Mahindra SUVs in 2024 comprises XUV300 facelift, 5-door Thar, XUV300 EV, XUV.e8, etc

Mahindra & Mahindra has lined up a slew of new ICE and electric SUVs over the next twelve months and here we have listed them:

1. Updated Mahindra XUV400:

The refreshed Mahindra XUV400 will get cosmetic updates inside and out upon launch in early 2024. It will receive a brand new interior with a larger touchscreen and a new cluster to compete firmly with the Tata Nexon EV. No performance changes will be made.

2. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

By mid-2024, Mahindra will introduce the electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV and it will be slotted below the XUV400. It will likely have a claimed driving range of over 350 km and will compete against the entry-level variants of the Nexon EV.

3. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced in the second half of next year and it will sit on the stretched version of the existing three-door’s ladder frame chassis. It will be more feature-rich and spacious without sacrificing its off-road abilities. It will continue to be powered by a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine.

4. Six-Seater Mahindra XUV700:

The Mahindra XUV700 has been well received by customers and is currently offered in five- and seven-seater configurations. In 2024, the range will be expanded with the addition of captain seats in a 2+2+2 arrangement and it could gain bespoke features as well.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

In December 2024, Mahindra will launch the XUV700-based XUV.e8 and it will be based on its conceptual version in terms of the exterior. The cabin will feature a triple-screen layout and it will be underpinned by the INGLO architecture and expect the claimed range to be over 500 km. It will become the flagship Mahindra e-SUV upon arrival.

6. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

In February or March 2024, Mahindra will bring in the facelifted XUV300 with a thoroughly revised exterior and interior. The 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel powertrains will stay put.

7. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus’ civilian version is expected to debut sometime early next year and it will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel mill, paired with a six-speed MT. It is essentially the updated version of the TUV300 Plus.