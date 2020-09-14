7 New Hatchbacks Likely To Be Launched In Next 1 Year

While SUVs have gained immense popularity in the last couple of years, the Indian market still loves compact cars, and hence, manufacturers continue to work on introducing new hatchbacks

The automobile markets across the entire globe have inched towards high-riding vehicles like crossovers and SUVs, and the Indian market is no different. While more affordable SUVs have started to dominate the country, nothing can alter the fact that hatchbacks are still the heart and soul of the Indian car market. Hatchbacks are affordable as well as compact, and hence the ease of driveability in city conditions is unmatched.

Manufacturers currently plying in the Indian market simply cannot rely solely on SUVs and ignore hatchbacks, and hence, a range of new cars in the said space expected to be launched in the coming months. We have put together a list of 5 such hatchbacks that are expected to be launched in our country in the next 1 year, take a look –

1. New Maruti Suzuki 800cc car

The Alto 800 will soon be replaced by a new 800 cc car, since the former has become outdated as compared to its more modern rivals. The new 800 cc hatchback is expected to be based on the same lightweight Heartect K platform that is used by the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

The new 800 cc car will likely be plonked with the same 796 cc, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that the current-gen Alto comes with. The said engine makes 48 PS of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the new 800 cc car will likely be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as an optional automatic.

2. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio was initially launched in India in 2014, and has only been updated once since then. However, all its rivals have been constantly updated with time, and the Celerio has started to feel aged as compared to them. Hence, Maruti Suzuki is working on launching a new-gen model for the hatchback which has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’, and could be launched later this year.

The new-gen Celerio will likely be offered with the same BS6-compliant 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder K10B petrol engine that performs duties on the current-gen Celerio. However, loads of visual upgrades as well as new features will likely be seen on the new car.

3. Tata HBX

Tata showcased a micro SUV/compact tallboy hatch concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the ‘HBX’. The production-ready version of the car has been spied on test numerous times, and is expected to be launched in the coming months. The HBX will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100, and is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh onwards.

The HBX will come equipped with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol (86 PS/113 Nm) engine as the Altroz, and the features on offer with the hatch will include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and more.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki is working on introducing a fully-electric version of the Wagon R hatchback in the country, which will go on to become its first EV in India. Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed its plans of doing so by sending out 50 Japanese-spec Wagon R EVs for tests in different weathers and terrains across the country, about two years ago.

However, the India-spec Wagon R EV is expected to share its design with the regular Wagon R. While details are yet to be revealed, a price of under Rs 10 lakh is expected. This means that it will go on to become one of the most affordable electric cars in the country, and will go on to rival the Mahindra e-KUV100.

5. Tata Altroz EV

So far, Tata has introduced fully-electric versions of two of its existing cars, i.e. Tigor and Nexon. Now, the homegrown carmaker is working on launching its third fully-electric car in the Indian market, the Altroz EV. We’ve already seen the car at the 2020 Auto Expo, but Tata is yet to reveal the technical details of the car. We expect it to have a range of around 300 km on a single full charge.

The Altroz EV will go on to become the first fully-electric premium hatchback in the Indian market, and is expected to be launched in a year’s time. The EV will share its equipment list with the ICE Altroz, however, could feature some additions given the premium it will entail over the donor car.

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift

The Swift is one of the most popular Maruti Suzuki cars in the country, and it is set to be facelifted soon. The Japanese-spec Swift has already been facelifted, and the same model is expected to be introduced here as well. The facelift will bring some minor cosmetic updates and a few new features to the table.

However, the biggest change will be the one made to its powertrain. As of now, the Swift is offered with a sole 1.2-litre petrol engine that is rated at 83 PS/113 Nm. On the other hand, the Swift facelift will get Maruti’s 1.2-litre DualJet engine that is already being offered with Dzire facelift, as well as the Baleno. This new engine will make 7 PS more power, and comes with mild-hybrid tech, thus fuel efficiency as well.

7. Hyundai Santro facelift

The third-generation Hyundai Santro was launched in the Indian market in October 2018, which means that it is heading towards its second anniversary in the country. Now, Hyundai India is planning to introduce a minor facelift for the car, in order to improve its foot hold in the segment that is largely dominated by its rival, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

While the facelifted car will feature some new features and visual upgrades, the 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (69 PS/99 Nm) is expected to be retained. The transmission duties will continue to be taken care of by a five-speed manual transmission, as well as an optional 5-speed AMT. As of now, Hyundai retails the Santro in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 4.57 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).