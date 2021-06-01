7 New-Generation SUVs To Launch In India – Maruti Brezza To Scorpio

Here, we take a look at the top seven SUVs that will undergo a generation change in the Indian market

With the rising popularity of SUVs among buyers, car manufacturers in India are busy adding them to their lineups. A lot of new SUVs are expected to launch in the Indian market in the near future. Also, many existing SUVs are slated to get updated versions or new-generation models soon, either this year or in the coming years.

Among all the SUVs in India that will get a new-generation version soon, the seven models listed below have us the most excited.

1. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki, in partnership with Toyota, is developing the next-generation version of the Vitara Brezza. This upcoming sub-4-metre SUV will feature changes to the chassis and design, and will get a lot of additional features as well. However, the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) will be carried over unchanged.

Maruti will likely offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine option as well. The new-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to launch near Diwali 2021, and Toyota will rebadge the vehicle and launch it as the new-gen Urban Cruiser a little while later.

2. Toyota Fortuner

Toyota is working on the next-generation version of the Fortuner, the global debut of which is slated for next year. The next-gen model will continue to be a body-on-frame SUV, in order to maintain the ruggedness of the vehicle.

However, with emission regulations steadily getting stricter, the new model will likely feature electrified powertrains. The next-gen Toyota Fortuner is expected to launch in India towards the end of 2022.

3. Force Gurkha

Force Motors will be launching the updated Gurkha SUV in India very soon, likely in the coming weeks. The 2021 Gurkha will feature plenty of changes, to the interior as well as the exterior, over the previous model.

The new model is expected to be powered by a 2.6-litre turbo-diesel motor (90 PS/260 Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, with a 4WD system available as standard. Upon launch, the SUV will be a direct competitor to the extremely popular Mahindra Thar.

4. Mahindra Scorpio

The next-generation Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the Indian market early next year. The new model will be larger and more spacious than the current Scorpio, and will be better equipped and more premium as well.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel – while transmission choices will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

5. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra will replace the XUV500 with its successor, the XUV700, in October 2021. The latter will come with a host of premium features, like a fully digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable driver seat (with memory function), autonomous driving aids, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, etc.

Mahindra XUV700 will be larger in dimensions than the XUV500, and thus more spacious. The engine and gearbox options will likely be the same as the next-gen Scorpio, but tuned to offer a higher power output.

6. Mahindra XUV500

As confirmed by the manufacturer, Mahindra XUV500 will be discontinued after the launch of the XUV700, but only temporarily. As per speculations, the ‘XUV500’ moniker will return in 2023 or 2024, likely on a new 5-seater, Creta-rivalling SUV.

We expect the future XUV500 (5-seater model) to come with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options, with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

7. Ford Endeavour

Ford is currently working on the next-generation version of the Endeavour (or Everest, as it is known internationally). The upcoming SUV was spied for the first time recently, during a road test in Australia, and it seemed to have Ford F150-inspired exterior design, especially the front fascia.

The new-gen Endeavour/Everest is expected to debut globally sometime in 2022, and will probably launch in India in the second half of 2022 or the first half of 2023.