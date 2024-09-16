7 New Family-Based MPVs Waiting To Launch – Maruti To Nissan

Here’s an overview of seven new MPVs that are expected to launch in India over the next two to three years

The MPV segment in India is poised for significant growth, with several new models expected to hit the market, providing more options for family-based buyers. Automakers are gearing up to introduce a mix of traditional ICE models and electric vehicles, aiming to cater to the changing preferences of consumers seeking versatile, spacious and eco-friendly options. This diversification will enhance the appeal of MPVs, offering something for every kind of buyer. Here is a rundown of the seven upcoming MPVs that are expected to launch within the next two to three years locally:

1. New Kia Carnival:

The new generation Kia Carnival, set to launch on October 3 alongside the EV9, will be imported to India as a CBU in its Limousine trim. This latest iteration marks a significant upgrade from the previous model, featuring a radical design shift and an extensive array of advanced technology. The Carnival will be equipped with high-end features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ADAS and so on. The powertrain details are not known yet.

2. Kia Carens Facelift:

The Kia Carens facelift is expected to receive a range of design updates, as revealed by recent spy photos. The updated model will showcase new LED headlamps linked by a light bar, a redesigned grille with fresh inserts, updated alloy wheels, and reworked bumpers. The rear end will feature tail lamps inspired by the latest Sonet and Seltos. While the equipment list will be enhanced, no significant mechanical changes are expected.

3. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is working on an electric vehicle for the Indian market, which could be based on the Carens platform. Aimed at family buyers, this EV is anticipated to launch by late 2025 or early 2026. It is expected to offer a driving range of 450-500 km on a full charge.

4. BYD M6:

The BYD M6, recently showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), is also being readied for the Indian market. As a facelifted version of the e6, the M6 will come with refreshed headlamps featuring updated LED lighting and integrated DRLs, among other cosmetic updates. The interior will also receive premium enhancements. It is scheduled to launch in India next month.

5&6. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Toyota Derivative:

Reports indicate that Maruti Suzuki is working on a compact MPV, internally referred to as YDB. Positioned below the Ertiga in their lineup, this new model aims to compete with the Renault Triber. It’s expected that the MPV will draw inspiration from the Japan-based Spacia and incorporate cost-saving measures to keep its pricing competitive.

Maruti Suzuki is likely to use the 1.2L Z series petrol engine, recently introduced in the new Swift, for the YDB MPV, potentially incorporating strong hybrid technology to achieve fuel efficiency exceeding 35 kmpl. Additionally, the company is reportedly developing an electrified MPV that may have a Toyota counterpart, with an estimated range of around 500 km on a single charge.

7. Nissan MPV Based On Triber:

Nissan is expected to broaden its product lineup substantially over the next three years. Among the rumoured additions is a compact MPV that might be based on the same platform as the Renault Triber. This new model is expected to be competitively priced and could feature a similar powertrain lineup to the Triber, although official confirmation has yet to be provided.