7 New Compact SUVs Launching This Year – Tata To Toyota

Here’s an overview of the seven new compact SUVs that are expected to release in India this calendar year from brands such as Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota and MG as the segment will see plenty of activity from next month with new additions:

1. Tata Punch Facelift & Nexon CNG: (Launch – Coming Months)

The facelifted version of the Tata Punch ICE has been spotted testing in India already and it will be launched in H2 2024. It follows the recent arrival of the Punch.EV and will boast exterior and interior revisions sticking by the latest design language adopted by the brand while no powertrain changes are expected.

Based on the Nexon iCNG concept showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the Nexon CNG will become the first CNG equipped turbo petrol car in India. Courtesy of the twin-cylinder tech, it will have a usable boot volume as well.

2. Kia Clavis: (Launch – Late 2024 or Early 2025)

Expected to make global debut later this year, the Kia Clavis draws inspiration from the Soul with tall pillars and upright proportions. It will be positioned above the Sonet with a more spacious cabin and boot and will be offered in IC-engined, hybrid and electric guises in the near future.

3. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & EV: (Launch – Coming Months)

In the coming months, Mahindra will introduce the facelifted XUV300 in India and it will stick by the styling philosophy found in the XUV700 and BE range. It will gain a new automatic transmission while the interior will be more in line with the 2024 XUV400 as the features list will be heavily upgraded with the inclusion of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital cluster, etc.

The electric version of the XUV300 will be slotted below the XUV400 and it will have a smaller battery pack with a possible claimed range of 350-400 km. It will take on Tata Punch EV and entry-level variants of the Nexon EV.

4. MG Comet Based EV: (Launch – Festive Season)

MG has confirmed that it will launch a new electric vehicle in India this festive season. However, its identity remains a mystery. The likelihood is that it could be a compact e-SUV based on the same platform as the Comet EV and it could be heavily inspired by the Baojun Yep Plus.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: (Debut – April 3)

On April 3, 2024 Toyota will debut the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India and it will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The rebadged Fronx will sit between the Glanza and Hyryder and will have minor cosmetic updates compared to its donor while sharing the powertrain, equipment and mechanical bits.