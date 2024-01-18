7 New Compact SUVs Launching By 2024-25 – Tata To Mahindra

The compact SUV segment will see plenty of action over the next two years as new IC-engined and electrified models are waiting to arrive

In the 2024-25 period, automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Kia and MG will bring in new compact SUVs and here we have explained about them:

1. MG Compact SUV (Baojun Yep Plus Based):

The Baojun Yep Plus has made its debut officially and is based on the same platform as the MG Comet EV. It boasts larger dimensions and will likely arrive in India carrying the MG badge sometime in 2025 to compete with the recently launched Tata Punch EV and the Citroen eC3.

2. Kia Clavis (AY):

The Clavis will be the name of the upcoming Kia compact SUV with rugged looks and boxy proportions. Codenamed Kia AY, it will take design inspiration from the global Soul. It will be available in both EV and ICE guises and expect the world premiere to happen in India before the end of this year. It will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos.

3. Tata Punch Facelift:

The Punch has been a tremendous success for the homegrown manufacturer since its debut in late 2021. The best-selling micro SUV in India will receive a mid-life sometime next year as cosmetic updates and interior revisions are in the pipeline. However, no significant mechanical changes are expected.

4. Hyundai Exter EV:

Spied testing abroad, the electric version of the Hyundai Exter could be unveiled in Korea in 2025. Considering the popularity of the Exter ICE in India, it could be considered for India as well.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx under the Toyota umbrella is expected to make its debut in the coming months, bearing the name Urban Cruiser Taisor. This compact SUV coupe is set to be powered by either a 1.2L petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. The equipment list will replicate its donor.

6. Maruti Suzuki Y43 Micro SUV:

Internally codenamed Y43, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki micro SUV will hit the market in a couple of years while the debut can be expected in late 2025 and it will likely be equipped with a 1.2L Z series mild hybrid petrol engine that will debut in the new Swift. It will be competitively priced to take on Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

7. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The refreshed Mahindra XUV300 is slated to be available for purchase either next month or in March 2024. This updated model will showcase a variety of changes both internally and externally. Drawing inspiration from the BE range and XUV700, the exterior will undergo significant modifications. Inside the cabin, the XUV300 facelift will share several features with the recently updated XUV400 Pro.