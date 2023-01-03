7 New Cars Launching In January 2023 – Mahindra, Hyundai To MG

Many important cars including the new Thar 2WD are expected to have their prices announced this month in India

Just like 2022, the year 2023 is also likely to be action-packed and will see the launch of multiple new products in the country. Having said this, as many as 7 new car prices are expected to be launched in the first month of 2023 and here are all the details you need to know.

1. Mahindra XUV400 EV

The new XUV400 EV was recently showcased by the brand and gives direct competition to the rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV in the Indian market. It not only boasts a powerful powertrain but is also offered with a practical, safe, and feature-rich cabin. The brand is expected to soon announce the official prices of the XUV400 EV in India.

2. Mahindra Thar 4X2

With Maruti now all set to launch the new Jimny 5-door in India, Mahindra is also expected to soon launch the Thar 4X2 in India with 1.5L diesel and 2.0L petrol engine options. This new version is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will challenge the entry-level versions of the Jimny.

3. MG Hector/Hector Plus Facelift

It’s been a while since MG first teased the new Hector facelift and the Hector Plus facelift models in the country. The brand is now all set to reveal both SUVs on January 5th, 2023. While they will continue to be offered with the same engine options, a number of new features and battery safety tech will be on offer for the buyers of these facelift iterations.

4. Tata Harrier Special Edition

Tata is known for launching special edition models in the market and is likely to soon launch a new Tata Harrier Special Model in India this month, details of which are yet to be known. Reports however suggest that this new variant will get sporty red accents and a red colour theme inside.

5. Citroen e-C3

It’s no secret to anyone that Citroen is working on the all-electric C3 hatchback which will soon be introduced in the country. If reports are to be believed, the brand will soon be launching the car in India and will position it as a direct rival to the Tiago EV in India. The new e-C3 is expected to get a 86 hp motor with a claimed torque output of 143 Nm. More details are yet to be known.

6. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Soon after revealing the new Ioniq 5 in India, Hyundai is now expected to announce the official price list of this new electric SUV in the country in January 2023. The Ioniq 5 will be the second electric car in the brand’s line-up and will be positioned as a direct rival to the rivals like the Kia EV6.