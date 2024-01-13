7 New Affordable Cars That Are Launching Soon In India

Here we have explained about the 7 upcoming cars that are launching soon in India at an affordable price range

With the increase in prices of raw materials, all cars are getting costlier, and the range of affordability is getting smaller. Yet, there are a few cars that are getting launched this year that may fit your budget and here is all you need to know about them

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra has recently launched the XUV400 EV Pro with fresh interiors and almost the same exteriors when compared to the previous model. The new XUV300 will come with similar fresh interiors and an updated exterior design. On the interior, it will have a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen head unit, a newly designed centre console that houses the HVAC buttons, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging and a new digital instrument cluster.

Exterior and safety features include ADAS technology, ESC, 6 airbags, connected LED taillights, segment-first panoramic sunroof, and the design at the front is inspired by the Mahindra BE electric SUV range. The SUV will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and the 1.2-litre GDI turbo petrol.

2. New Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

Suzuki unveiled the new generation Swift last year at the Tokyo Motor Show and it is already plying on the roads of Japan. This is the same model that will be introduced in India albeit with a few tweaks and maybe a different engine. Both the new Swift and Dzire will be powered by the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which offers more performance and better mileage.

The dimensions will change a little and the new Swift will be 15mm longer, 40mm slimmer and 30mm taller when compared to the previous model. The Indian model will get a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital, instrument cluster, and the transmission options will include a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The CVT gearbox and the ADAS tech suite will be missed compared to the Japan-spec unit.

3. Toyota Taisor

The Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and apart from a few tweaks inside and out, the majority of the vehicle will remain the same as we have seen on the other rebadged models. Features list will include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless smartphone connectivity, OTA updates, fast USB charging ports, 6 airbags, HUD, and a 6-speaker sound system.

On the exterior, it will include a grille in line with the new Toyota family of cars, revised rear and front bumpers, and a new design on the alloy wheels. The interior will most likely remain the same except for some new inserts and different upholstery. The Taisor will be powered by the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that comes with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, and a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine that comes with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

4. Nissan Magnite Facelift

Among the most affordable upcoming new compact SUVs in India, we have the new Nissan Magnite Facelift which Nissan has recently confirmed that it will happen in 2024. Mechanically the same engine and transmission options will remain available which includes a 1.0L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT or an AMT depending on the engine option.

Nissan has said they are considering the CNG as an option that will be confirmed only during the launch. List of features expected are an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, rear camera with guidelines, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 360-degree camera, TPMS, wireless charger, top-notch JBL speaker unit, and air purifiers.

5. Tata Altroz Facelift and Tata Altroz Racer Edition

2024 can be called the year of the Tata considering the number of models it is planning to launch this year. Among them, we are going to speak about the facelift of the Altroz and the new Altroz Racer Edition. There are not many details revealed and no spy shots yet, but we do know that the exterior will be slightly redesigned while the interiors will go through changes as they will now be inspired by the recently updated Nexon and Harrier/Safari models.

Features will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android auto and Apple carplay, wireless phone charging, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and 6 airbags. Mechanically, it will remain the same and be powered by the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo petrol engines.

The Racer Edition will be a sportier version of the Altroz with some cosmetic changes on the exterior, and a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 120 bhp and may later get the newly developed 1.2L direct injection turbo petrol mill that puts out close to 130bhp. This will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed DCA gearbox.