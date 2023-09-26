7 Most Affordable SUVs In India You Should Know – Maruti To Renault

Here we have talked about the 7 most affordable SUVs available on sale in the Indian market

If you are in the market searching for a new car, we are pretty sure you would want an SUV and this article gives you information about the 7 most affordable SUVs that are currently on sale in India.

1. Tata Punch

(Rs. 6 – 10.10 Lakh ex-showroom)

The Punch is equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 88PS/115Nm mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. There is also a CNG variant on offer that uses the same engine that produces 73.5PS/103Nm in CNG mode and comes equipped with only a 5-speed manual.

The highlight of the Punch must be the 5-star safety crash test rating which makes it one of the safest cars in India. On the exterior, you get projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, powered mirrors, and roof rails. On the interior, you will get a 7-inch Harman infotainment system, cooled glovebox, auto climate control, cruise control, push-button start, and reverse camera.

2. Hyundai Exter

(Rs. 6 – 10.10 Lakh ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Exter comes with 2 engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill that produces 83PS/114Nm mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT unit and a 1.2-litre engine that runs on CNG producing 68PS/95Nm.

Although the Exter is not crash-tested, it is very impressive to know that it comes with 6 airbags as standard across the range. On the outside, it gets split headlamps, new allow wheels, blacked-out roof rails and B-pillars, shark-fin antenna, and LED taillights. Inside the cabin, you get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android auto and Apple carplay, auto climate control, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, reverse camera, cruise control, and a dashboard camera.

3. Nissan Magnite

(Rs. 6 – 10.86 Lakh ex-showroom)

The Nissan Magnite gives you two engine options. You have a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is good enough for 71bhp/96Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The other engine is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that produces 99bhp/152Nm which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

The Nissan Magnite comes equipped with LED projector headlamps below which you get the neat-looking J-shaped DRLs, LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear defogger, split spoiler setup, and a reverse camera on the outside. While on the inside you get Lamborghini-styled AC vents, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, auto climate control, cruise control, a start-stop button and a very handy 360-degree camera.

4. Renault Kiger

(Rs. 6.50 – 11.23 Lakh ex-showroom)

The Kiger shares the same platform and powertrain options with the Nissan Magnite which means it gets the same 1.0-litre engines that come in the form of a naturally aspirated version and a turbo-petrol version with the same outputs as the Nissan Magnite. The transmission options also remain the same. The only difference is the addition of driving modes on the Renault Kiger which features Normal, Eco and Sports modes.

The exterior design of the Kiger consists of split headlamps with DRLs on the top, 16-inch alloy wheels, split rear spoiler, roof rails, black cladding throughout the body, blacked-out B-pillar and ORVMs. On the inside, it consists of an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 7-inch multi-skin digital instrument cluster, and a tyre pressure monitor.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

(Rs. 7.47 – 13.14 Lakh ex-showroom)

The Fronx comes with 3 engine options. A 1.2-litre 4-cylinder, NA petrol engine that puts out 89bhp and 113Nm that comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. A 1.0-litre 3-cylinder, turbo petrol unit that produces 99bhp and 147Nm that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. A 1.2-litre 4cylinder, CNG engine that puts out 76bhp and 98.5Nm and is coupled with only a 5-speed manual.

Exterior features include LED headlamps, LED taillights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a connected LED bar at the rear. Inside the car, you get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, cruise control, UV cut glass, rear AC vents and a wireless charger.

6. Hyundai Venue

(Rs. 7.77 – 13.48 Lakh ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Venue gets 3 engine options. A 1.2-litre 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that churns out 82bhp/114Nm mated to a 5-speed manual only. A 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 113bhp/250Nm coupled to a 6-speed manual only. A 1.0-litre 3-cylinder Turbo petrol unit that produces 118bhp/172Nm with options of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

The Hyundai Venue was one of the first few cars to sport the split headlamps with the DRLs surrounding the projector headlamps and indicators at the top. It gets roof rails, a wide air dam at the bottom, faux skid plates, 16-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights at the rear. The Hyundai Venue has the most feature-rich interior with auto climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a cooled glove box, a 360-degree camera, a power driver’s seat, reclining rear seats, ambient lighting, and connected car technology.

7. Kia Sonet

(Rs. 7.79 – 14.89 Lakh ex-showroom)

The Kia Sonet gets 3 engine options. A 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that churns out 82bhp/114Nm mated to a 5-speed manual only. A 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 113bhp/250Nm coupled to a 6-speed iMT or 6-speed torque converter. A 1.0-litre Turbo petrol unit that produces 118bhp/172Nm with options of a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

The Sonet features Kia’s signature tiger nose grille, LED headlamps, projector fog lights, LED taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails. The interior consists of dual-tone upholstery, 6 airbags, seat belts for all passengers, TPMS, ABS with EBD, traction control, ESP, Auto climate control, rear AC vents, a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay with Bose speaker system.