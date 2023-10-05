7 Most Affordable Sunroof Equipped Cars In India

Explore the most budget-friendly sunroof-equipped cars in India, blending style and open-sky experiences – driving delight with a touch of luxury.

Unveiling a taste of luxury and a breath of fresh air, sunroof-equipped cars have become a symbol of style and modernity on Indian roads. The allure of a sunroof lies in its ability to let you connect with the world outside while cruising in the comfort of your car. In this guide, we showcase seven remarkable sunroof-equipped cars, each offering a unique driving experience.

From premium hatchbacks to SUVs, these cars cater to different preferences, ensuring a delightful blend of performance, technology, and the pleasure of an open sky. Let’s explore the sunlit horizons these cars bring to your journeys:

1. Mahindra XUV300

Price: Rs. 8.66 – 14.76 lakh

The Mahindra XUV300 stands tall in the realm of sunroof-equipped cars, promising a perfect amalgamation of performance and style. With two engine options – a potent 1.2L petrol and a robust 1.5L diesel – and the choice between a 6-speed manual or a smooth 6-speed AMT, it delivers power and efficiency. Exciting updates are on the horizon, enhancing the driving experience further.

2. Tata Altroz

Price: Rs. 7.34 – 10.74 lakh

Tata Altroz, an epitome of versatility, offers an array of engine options to suit varied driving preferences. From a zippy 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol to a turbo-charged 1.2L petrol and a punchy 1.5L turbo-diesel, it covers a wide spectrum. Embrace the flexibility of a 5-speed manual or opt for the dual-clutch automatic gearbox with the naturally aspirated engine.

3. Kia Sonet

Price: Rs. 9.64 – 14.89 lakh

Kia Sonet, a popular choice in the compact SUV segment, dazzles with its array of powertrain choices and the added luxury of a sunroof. Multiple engine options, including a 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit, and a lively 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, cater to diverse preferences. Complementing the powertrains are multiple transmission options, ensuring a customized driving experience for all.

4. Tata Nexon

Price: Rs. 9.69 – 15.50 lakh

Combining affordability with feature-packed driving, the Tata Nexon offers two engine options – a 1.2L petrol and a 1.5L diesel. Take your pick from various transmission options, including a 5-speed manual (not available on the sunroof-equipped models), a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, or a 7-speed DCA, all while enjoying the breeze through the sunroof in this capable SUV.

5. Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs. 10.92 – 13.48 lakh

The Hyundai Venue offers a broad spectrum of powertrains and transmission options, giving you the freedom to choose according to your driving style. With multiple engine options, including a 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit, and a lively 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, the Venue stands out. The sunroof adds an element of style and luxury to your journeys, enhancing the overall driving experience.

6. Honda Elevate

Price: Rs. 13.49 – 16 lakh

For those seeking a refined driving experience, the Honda Elevate fits the bill. Powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine, it offers a choice between a smooth 6-speed manual or a convenient CVT. The sunroof adds an extra layer of sophistication, allowing you to connect with the outdoors as you drive.

7. Maruti Brezza

Price: Rs. 11.04 – 14.14 lakh

Maruti Brezza stands as a symbol of efficiency and eco-friendliness. Equipped with a 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L CNG-petrol bi-fuel engine, it offers versatility. Choose between a standard 5-speed manual or opt for a 6-speed torque converter, all while enjoying the sunroof feature, making it a compelling choice in the lineup of sunroof-equipped cars.

All prices mentioned are for the sunroof-equipped models only (ex-showroom, New Delhi)