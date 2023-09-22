7 Most Affordable Seven-Seater Cars In India In 2023

Discover the top 7 affordable seven-seater cars in India, from the compact Renault Triber to the glorious Mahindra Scorpio-N

Looking for a family car that can accommodate everyone without breaking the bank? Seven-seater cars provide the perfect solution for larger families or those needing extra space. From compact options like the Renault Triber to spacious models like the Mahindra Scorpio-N, these vehicles cater to families and individuals seeking practicality and value for money.

Here, we’ve curated a list of the most affordable seven-seater cars available in India, ensuring both comfort and budget-friendliness.

1. Renault Triber

Price Range: Rs. 6.33-8.97 lakh

The Renault Triber stands out as an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers. Priced competitively, this compact seven-seater offers a 1.0-litre petrol engine with 71 bhp and 96 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. While the last row is best suited for children, it’s a great option for those seeking affordability and versatility in one package.

2. Maruti Ertiga

Price Range: Rs. 8.64-13.08 lakh

Maruti Ertiga, a popular choice in the Indian market, offers versatility with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre CNG variant. With excellent fuel efficiency, comfortable interiors, and a range of features, the Ertiga is a perfect fit for families. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed Torque-converter automatic.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo

Price Range: Rs. 9.63-12.14 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero Neo, priced affordably, is a robust seven-seater option with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Its rugged design and decent off-roading capabilities make it suitable for those seeking both affordability and adventure. Despite a slightly dated interior design, the Bolero Neo remains a practical choice for Indian roads.

4. Toyota Rumion

Price Range: Rs. 10.29-13.68 lakh

The Toyota Rumion, a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, provides reliability and efficiency. With a choice between 1.5L petrol and 1.5L CNG engines, along with manual and automatic transmission options, it offers versatility to match different preferences. The Rumion caters to those who appreciate comfort and a reputable brand.

5. Kia Carens

Price Range: Rs. 10.45-18.95 lakh

Kia Carens, with its multiple engine options – 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel – and diverse transmission choices, offers a blend of power, efficiency, and comfort. It boasts an extensive equipment list and exceptional comfort even during long drives. Although priced slightly higher, it remains an attractive option for those willing to invest a bit more for added features.

6. Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Price Range: Rs. 13.25 – 17.06 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic, a reliable choice, features a powerful 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine and offers both manual and AMT transmission options. Its muscular exterior design and familiarity make it a popular pick. However, the interior design may appear dated when compared to newer models.

7. Mahindra Scorpio-N

Price Range: Rs. 13.26-24.54 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N offers a blend of power and modern features. With two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – and a choice between manual and automatic transmissions, it caters to various preferences. Its appealing design and well-equipped interior make it a top contender in the affordable seven-seater segment.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi