7 Most Affordable Diesel Cars In India In 2023 – Tata To Hyundai

Explore the most affordable diesel cars in India in 2023, from the powerful and fun Tata Altroz to the feature-loaded Kia Sonet.

India, a nation known for its diverse automotive market, has seen a surge in the demand for diesel cars due to their fuel efficiency and torquey performance. In 2023, several automakers have rolled out affordable diesel cars that cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets. Whether you want a compact SUV, a hatchback, or a rugged SUV, there’s something to suit every preference and budget in this list.

Let’s take a closer look at the top seven most affordable diesel cars in India that you can buy in 2023:

1. Tata Altroz

Price: Rs. 8.79-10.73 lakh

Starting our list is the safest hatchback in the Indian market, Tata Altroz. Equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine, this hatchback offers a powerful performance with 88.7 bhp and 200 Nm. It provides a blend of safety, aesthetics, comfort, and modern features.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo & Bolero

Price: Rs. 9.63-12.14 lakh (Bolero Neo), Rs. 9.79-10.80 lakh (Bolero)

The Mahindra Bolero Neo and Bolero both offer a robust 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine. The Bolero Neo churns out 100 bhp and 260 Nm, while the Bolero offers 74.9 bhp and 210 Nm. Both models are designed for a rugged SUV experience, accommodating up to 7 passengers.

3. Kia Sonet

Price: Rs. 9.95-14.89 lakh

Kia Sonet boasts a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine generating 113.4 bhp and 250 Nm. With an extensive list of features, a premium interior, and a striking exterior, it stands out as a feature-rich compact SUV.

4. Mahindra XUV300

Price: Rs. 10.21-14.75 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine offering a robust 115 bhp and 300 Nm. This spacious and comfortable car is suitable for long drives, characterized by an aggressive exterior design.

5. Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs. 10.46-13.13 lakh

Hyundai Venue is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine providing 113.4 bhp and 250 Nm. Offering an impressive feature and equipment list, a premium interior, and an aggressive exterior design, it caters to those seeking a blend of style and substance.

6. Mahindra Thar

Price: Rs. 10.98-16.93 lakh

Mahindra Thar offers two engine options, including a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (116.9 bhp and 300 Nm) and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine (130 bhp and 300 Nm). It’s a vehicle that stands out with its exceptional road presence and adventurous spirit.

7. Tata Nexon

Price: Rs. 10.99-15.49 lakh

Finally, we have the Tata Nexon, equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine delivering 113.3 bhp and 260 Nm. The facelifted model offers a brilliant exterior design, a feature-rich interior, and a smooth driving experience.

Note: All the prices listed here are for the diesel variants of the respective cars (ex-showroom, New Delhi)