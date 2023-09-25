7 Most Affordable Diesel Automatic Cars In India In 2023

Discover the most budget-friendly diesel automatic cars in India. Explore engine specs and power outputs, making informed choices for your next car purchase.

Automatic transmission paired with diesel engines has gained immense popularity in India for delivering a seamless driving experience coupled with excellent fuel efficiency. Car enthusiasts appreciate the convenience of automatic gearboxes, especially in urban traffic.

Listed below are the most affordable diesel automatic cars available in India, providing essential details about their engines and power outputs.

1. Kia Sonet Diesel Automatic

Price Range: Rs. 13.05-14.89 lakh

Kia Sonet Diesel Automatic boasts a smooth 113 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. This combination delivers a substantial driving experience, providing a larger-than-life feel in the compact SUV segment. Renowned for its extensive features, the Sonet stands out in its class.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Diesel AMT

Price Range: Rs. 12.30-14.75 lakh

Empowered by a 115 bhp/300 Nm, 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, the Mahindra XUV300 Diesel AMT offers a 6-speed AMT for seamless gear shifts. This vehicle doesn’t compromise on convenience and features a spacious, well-equipped cabin, making it an attractive choice for urban driving.

3. Tata Nexon Diesel AMT

Price Range: Rs. 12.99-15.49 lakh

The Tata Nexon Diesel AMT features a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, churning out 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Its automatic transmission is a 6-speed AMT, ensuring a comfortable and convenient drive. The recent facelift has added to its features and revamped design, making it a compelling choice in the compact SUV segment.

4. Kia Carens Diesel Automatic

Price Range: Rs. 17.69-18.95 lakh

The Kia Carens Diesel Automatic, equipped with a smooth 113 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, offers an excellent balance of ride and handling. The cabin is spacious and packed with features, providing great value for families and making it a compelling option.

5. Hyundai Creta Diesel Automatic

Price Range: Rs. 19.0-19.20 lakh

The Hyundai Creta Diesel Automatic is powered by a 113 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Known for its smooth and composed driving experience, the Creta offers excellent ride comfort, making it an appealing choice for both city and highway drives.

6. Kia Seltos Diesel Automatic

Price Range: Rs. 13.40-19.99 lakh

With a creamy-smooth 113 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, the Kia Seltos Diesel Automatic stands out for its style, comfort, build quality, and features. It provides a delightful driving experience, establishing itself as a strong contender in its segment.

7. Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic

Price Range: Rs. 16.84-16.94 lakh

The Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic is equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The 6-speed torque converter automatic adds to the off-road experience, making it an attractive choice for adventure enthusiasts.

All prices mentioned are for the diesel automatic variants of the respective vehicles (ex-showroom, New Delhi)