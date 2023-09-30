7 Most Affordable CNG Cars In India In 2023 – Maruti To Tata

Discover the most affordable CNG cars in India for 2023 – eco-friendly, economical, and efficient – making sustainable mobility accessible to all

India’s automotive landscape is witnessing a notable shift towards sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions. CNG-powered cars have gained significant popularity due to their eco-friendliness and economic advantages. As the nation strives to reduce its carbon footprint and combat rising fuel prices, CNG-powered vehicles have emerged as a pragmatic choice.

In 2023, several automakers in India are offering affordable CNG cars that cater to a broad spectrum of consumers. Let’s delve into the top seven most affordable CNG cars in India right now:

Maruti Alto & Alto K10 S-CNG

Price: Rs. 5.13 lakh (Alto), Rs. 5.96 lakh (Alto K10)

Maruti’s Alto series, including Alto and Alto K10, offers an affordable entry into the CNG car segment. The Alto comes with a 796cc engine (40 bhp & 60 Nm), while the Alto K10 boasts a 1.0-litre engine (56 bhp & 82 Nm), both providing efficient performance. These models are ideal for city driving with commendable fuel efficiency, making them a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers.

Maruti S-Presso S-CNG

Price: Rs. 5.91-6.11 lakh

The Maruti S-Presso S-CNG offers a balance of affordability and spaciousness. Equipped with a 1.0-litre engine, rated at 56 bhp and 82 Nm, this model ensures efficient fuel consumption. It comfortably accommodates four passengers and comes adequately equipped for the price. The S-Presso S-CNG caters to those seeking an eco-friendly family car at a shoestring budget.

Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG

Price: Rs. 6.44-6.89 lakh

Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG stands out with its generous interior space, making it ideal for urban commuting. The 1.0-litre engine (56 bhp & 82 Nm) provides ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency. Despite a basic feature set, this model focuses on delivering comfort, making it an attractive choice for daily city travel.

Tata Tiago iCNG

Price: Rs. 6.54-8.20 lakh

Tata Tiago iCNG is a testament to innovation, featuring a 1.2-litre CNG engine (72 bhp & 95 Nm) and a unique twin CNG cylinder system. This setup ensures usable boot space, a rarity in CNG hatchbacks. Along with decent features, it presents an appealing package for those looking for both sustainability and practicality.

Maruti Celerio S-CNG

Price: Rs. 6.73 lakh

The Celerio S-CNG provides a cost-effective solution for minimizing running costs, powered by Maruti’s 1.0-litre CNG engine. Despite limited space, features, and driving engagement, it remains a great alternative for budget-conscious buyers seeking the benefits of CNG without compromising on Maruti’s reliability.

Tata Punch iCNG

Price: Rs. 7.09-9.67 lakh

Tata Punch iCNG, a compact SUV, offer a 1.2-litre engine rated at 72 bhp and 95 Nm. It gets an innovative twin CNG cylinder technology, which ensures usable boot space, a notable advantage in the CNG segment. With ample cabin space, impressive features, and a strong road presence, the Tata Punch iCNG is a compelling choice for car buyers.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Price: Rs. 7.58-8.13 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is an attractive option with a 1.2-litre engine (68 bhp & 95 Nm), providing a balance between power and efficiency. The stylish exterior is complemented by a pleasing interior design and a decent equipment list. For those seeking a CNG-powered car with a touch of style, this model is a viable choice.

Note: All the prices listed here are for the CNG variants of the respective cars (ex-showroom, New Delhi)