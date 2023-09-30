7 Most Affordable CNG Cars In India In 2023 – Maruti To Tata

Team GaadiWaadi
tata punch cng-8

Discover the most affordable CNG cars in India for 2023 – eco-friendly, economical, and efficient – making sustainable mobility accessible to all

India’s automotive landscape is witnessing a notable shift towards sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions. CNG-powered cars have gained significant popularity due to their eco-friendliness and economic advantages. As the nation strives to reduce its carbon footprint and combat rising fuel prices, CNG-powered vehicles have emerged as a pragmatic choice.

In 2023, several automakers in India are offering affordable CNG cars that cater to a broad spectrum of consumers. Let’s delve into the top seven most affordable CNG cars in India right now:

Maruti Alto & Alto K10 S-CNG

Price: Rs. 5.13 lakh (Alto), Rs. 5.96 lakh (Alto K10)

maruti suzuki alto k10

Maruti’s Alto series, including Alto and Alto K10, offers an affordable entry into the CNG car segment. The Alto comes with a 796cc engine (40 bhp & 60 Nm), while the Alto K10 boasts a 1.0-litre engine (56 bhp & 82 Nm), both providing efficient performance. These models are ideal for city driving with commendable fuel efficiency, making them a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers.

Maruti S-Presso S-CNG

Price: Rs. 5.91-6.11 lakh

maruti s-presso-1

The Maruti S-Presso S-CNG offers a balance of affordability and spaciousness. Equipped with a 1.0-litre engine, rated at 56 bhp and 82 Nm, this model ensures efficient fuel consumption. It comfortably accommodates four passengers and comes adequately equipped for the price. The S-Presso S-CNG caters to those seeking an eco-friendly family car at a shoestring budget.

Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG

Price: Rs. 6.44-6.89 lakh

new wagonr_

Maruti Wagon-R S-CNG stands out with its generous interior space, making it ideal for urban commuting. The 1.0-litre engine (56 bhp & 82 Nm) provides ample power while maintaining fuel efficiency. Despite a basic feature set, this model focuses on delivering comfort, making it an attractive choice for daily city travel.

Tata Tiago iCNG

Price: Rs. 6.54-8.20 lakh

Tata TiAGO CNG

Tata Tiago iCNG is a testament to innovation, featuring a 1.2-litre CNG engine (72 bhp & 95 Nm) and a unique twin CNG cylinder system. This setup ensures usable boot space, a rarity in CNG hatchbacks. Along with decent features, it presents an appealing package for those looking for both sustainability and practicality.

Maruti Celerio S-CNG

Price: Rs. 6.73 lakh

Maruti Celerio CNG launched India

The Celerio S-CNG provides a cost-effective solution for minimizing running costs, powered by Maruti’s 1.0-litre CNG engine. Despite limited space, features, and driving engagement, it remains a great alternative for budget-conscious buyers seeking the benefits of CNG without compromising on Maruti’s reliability.

Tata Punch iCNG

Price: Rs. 7.09-9.67 lakh

tata punch cng debuts

Tata Punch iCNG, a compact SUV, offer a 1.2-litre engine rated at 72 bhp and 95 Nm. It gets an innovative twin CNG cylinder technology, which ensures usable boot space, a notable advantage in the CNG segment. With ample cabin space, impressive features, and a strong road presence, the Tata Punch iCNG is a compelling choice for car buyers.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Price: Rs. 7.58-8.13 lakh

hyundai grand i10 Nios-8

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is an attractive option with a 1.2-litre engine (68 bhp & 95 Nm), providing a balance between power and efficiency. The stylish exterior is complemented by a pleasing interior design and a decent equipment list. For those seeking a CNG-powered car with a touch of style, this model is a viable choice.

Note: All the prices listed here are for the CNG variants of the respective cars (ex-showroom, New Delhi)