7 Most Affordable Cars In India With 6 Airbags [2020]

Safety has today become one of the foremost aspects for Indian to consider while buying a new car, and manufacturers continue to work upon fulfilling this requirement of the buyers

Airbags are one of the most important safety feature today, and while airbags have been a compulsory fitment in cars sold in foreign countries since over two decades now, the Indian government also made dual airbags compulsory for all passenger vehicles from April 2019 onwards.

However, some manufacturers emphasise more on safety tech than others, and offer their cars with a few additional safety features over the ones that are mandatory. Here is a list of 7 of the most affordable cars in the Indian market that are offered with 6 airbags, take a look –

1. Ford Figo

The Ford Figo is currently the most affordable car in the Indian market that comes with 6 airbags, given its ex-showroom price of Rs 5.49 – 8.15 lakh. The top-end Titanium Blu variant comes with safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.

2. Hyundai Elite i20

The current-gen Hyundai i20 was introduced back in 2014, and went on to set new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its features, as well as safety tech. Even after 6 years and a facelift, the i20 is one of the best feature-packed car in its segment.

The range-topping Asta (O) trim gets driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags, along with other safety features like ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear camera, speed alert system, driver and passenger seat belt reminder etc. Hyundai currently retails the i20 between Rs 6.49 and 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Ford Freestyle

The Freestyle is a crossover based on the Figo hatchback, and features visual upgrades over the Figo to make it look sportier and rugged. This makes the Freestyle more premium than the Figo, and the sub-4m crossover is currently priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Freestyle gets the same safety features like the Figo i.e. 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, rear camera etc. However, the Freestyle additionally gets Active Rollover Prevention, which includes Hill Launch Assist, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control as well as Electric Power Assist Steering.

4. Ford Aspire

Another affordable Ford car that comes with 6 airbags is Aspire, which is the sedan version of Figo. Just like the Figo, the Aspire also gets other safety features like ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system, rear parking sensors and a reverse camera. Ford currently retails the Aspire at a starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh, but the top-end Titanium+ variant with 6 airbags will set you back by Rs 8.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

5. Hyundai Venue

The sub-compact SUV segment is flourishing with options, with new manufacturers continually joining the space. However, it looks like Hyundai has cracked the code, since the Venue is one of the top-selling cars in its segment.

Apart from a variety of powertrains, gearboxes and tons of features, the Venue is also packed up to the brim with safety equipment. The list includes driver, passenger, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, reverse parking sensors and a rear parking camera. The Hyundai Venue is currently priced between Rs 6.69 lakh and Rs 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Ford EcoSport

If we’re talking about the sub-4m SUV space, we can’t ignore the car that initiated the segment altogether – the Ford EcoSport. Originally launched in 2013 and facelifted in 2017, the EcoSport still doesn’t feel outdated, even after 7 years. The reason is that Ford has regularly updated the SUV as per the market trend.

As of now, the EcoSport is priced from Rs 8.17 lakh, going up to Rs 11.71 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). For the higher price, you’re entitled to safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, Hill Launch Assist, as well as a reverse parking camera and sensors.

7. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 was named as India’s safest car by Global NCAP since the sub-4m SUV achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4 stars for child occupant safety in the organisation’s crash tests.

Mahindra has loaded the XUV300 with safety features like 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program with Roll-over Mitigation, Hill Start Assist, front and rear fog lamps, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, all four disc brakes, Corner Braking Control, and a rear parking camera. The XUV300 is currently priced between Rs 8.3 – 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).