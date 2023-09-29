7 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In 2023 – Maruti To Tata

Discover the best low-cost cars with automatic transmissions that you can buy in India to offer convenience and comfort

In the dynamic world of automobiles, convenience and affordability go hand in hand, especially when it comes to automatic cars. In India, where traffic can be challenging and city commutes demanding, an automatic transmission can significantly ease the driving experience.

Here, we present the 7 most affordable automatic cars in India for 2023, providing a blend of cost-effectiveness and comfort.

1. Maruti Alto K10

Price Range: Rs. 5.61 – 5.90 lakh

The Maruti Alto K10 stands out as the most budget-friendly automatic car in India. Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, it offers 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm, paired with a 5-speed AGS (Maruti’s label for AMT – Automated Manual Transmission) for smooth driving in city traffic.

2. Maruti S-Presso

Price Range: Rs. 5.76 – 6.05 lakh

The S-Presso features a 1.0-litre petrol engine, generating 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm, coupled with a 5-speed AGS. It provides a spacious interior, more so than the Alto, suitable for accommodating four passengers comfortably.

3. Renault Kwid

Price Range: Rs. 6.12 – 6.44 lakh

With a stylish exterior and a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 67 bhp and 91 Nm, the Renault Kwid offers an attractive automatic option in its price range. Its 5-speed AMT ensures a smooth ride within the city. Bonus point – it looks quite stylish as well!

4. Maruti Celerio

Price Range: Rs. 6.38 – 7.14 lakh

Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine and offering 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm, the Celerio boasts a competitive price point. The 5-speed AGS complements its decent space and practicality. Great for people who want an easy and comfy family car on a tight budget.

5. Maruti Wagon-R

Price Range: Rs. 6.54 – 7.42 lakh

The Wagon-R offers two engine options, a 1.0-litre petrol motor and a 1.2-litre petrol motor, both mated to a 5-speed AGS. Its tallboy design ensures ample space, although the cabin might feel a bit dated. That said, it’s a good option if you want a comfy commuter.

6. Tata Tiago

Price Range: Rs. 6.95 – 7.80 lakh

The Tiago is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, delivering 85 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed AMT. It strikes a balance between space, practicality, and affordability. It also offers good safety – it’s rated 4-star in adult safety by Global NCAP.

7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price Range: Rs. 7.27 – 8.51 lakh

Despite being slightly higher in price, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers a well-rounded package. Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and mated to a 5-speed AMT, it provides a plethora of features and a pleasing cabin. For the price, it offers plenty of features and equipment as well.

All prices mentioned are for the automatic variants of the respective models (ex-showroom, New Delhi)