7 Interesting Facts To Know About The Upcoming Ford-Mahindra C-SUV

Ford C-SUV and next-gen Mahindra XUV500 share platform and engines but there is more than just meets the eyes and here we have listed them

We recently showed you first spy picture of the alleged Ford C-SUV which will be the first product spawn out of the partnership between Ford and Mahindra for the Indian market. It is expected to go on sale in the second half of next year following the debut of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. Both have plenty in common but how similar are they and what is the influence of Mahindra? Here are some of the interesting facts you should know:

1. Same But Different:

While the Ford C-SUV will have plenty in common with the second generation Mahindra XUV500 bound for early 2021 – including the underpinnings – it carries a different styling philosophy seen in modern global Fords, and it will likely have shorter overall length along with a slightly shorter wheelbase and shorter rear overhang compared to its cousin. Moreover, mechanical and chassis tweaks could also be done.

2. Designed By Pininfarina:

The upcoming Ford SUVs born out of Mahindra-Ford JV will be designed by the famed Italian design house, Pininfarina, which is owned by Mahindra. However, the project is said to be managed by Ford’s Cologne office and the first vehicle will be the C-SUV, internally codenamed CX757. It will be significantly different from the next-gen XUV500, which also gets Pininfarina’s inputs.

3. The Commonalities:

Reports suggest that windscreen, windows and doors will be shared with the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 as the front grille, headlamps, wheel arches, cladding, wheels, etc will be different to the Ford CX757. Thus, except for sharing of platform and engines, the C-SUV will carry Ford’s DNA altogether and it could be a big selling point as the company has traditionally been well received for its premium SUVs including Endeavour in India.

4. More Upscale Interior:

The cabin will be entirely different despite having some sharing bits with the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and it will be more premium as well with a new dashboard, centre console, different leather seats, and supposedly latest SYNC tech and connectivity features.

5. Could Be Offered In Two Versions:

The Ford CX757 could compete against a wide range of mid-size SUVs and C-SUVs, and thus a five-seater as well as a seven-seater are expected. It will slot above the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 (codenamed S204) and it will rival Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos while the seven-seater could be pitched against the MG Hector Plus, upcoming Tata Gravitas and Jeep Compass facelift.

6. Petrol And Diesel Engines From Mahindra:

As for the performance, a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel producing 180 horsepower and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol kicking out 190 horsepower and 380 Nm could be employed in a similar fashion to the 2021 Mahindra XUV500. Both are expected to be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.

7. Development Carried Out In India:

The Ford C-segment SUV will likely have its majority of the development carried out by the brand’s product development team in India with inputs from Ford’s Australian division for suspension and steering tuning.