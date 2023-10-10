7 Important New SUVs Coming This FY – Hyundai To Mahindra

A host of new SUVs are coming in the remaining portion this FY in India from brands like Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Toyota

In the remaining months of this financial year, we are expected to see some significant launches across the SUV segment from companies like Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Toyota. Here we have explained about all the possible and confirmed launches:

1. Tata Harrier & Safari Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari have already been revealed and they will be launched in the coming weeks. Their reservations have commenced across dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and they feature a slew of revisions inside and out. The design is inspired by the Harrier EV concept and both SUVs have distinguishable styling cues and a more advanced features list.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The heavily updated Hyundai Creta will be launched in the final quarter of this FY. It will gain a redesigned front fascia sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy and the interior will come with substantial updates too including the debut of Level 2 ADAS. While the 1.5L petrol and diesel engines will be retained, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine making 160 PS and 253 Nm will be introduced.

3. Kia Sonet Facelift:

Kia has been caught testing the facelifted Sonet multiple times on Indian soil. In line with the ever-growing competition in the compact SUV segment, the Sonet will receive big updates visually as well as inside the cabin. However, no mechanical changes are expected.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus & XUV300 Facelift:

While the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Ambulance version was out a while ago, the civilian variant could hit showrooms in the coming weeks and it could be sold in seven- and nine-seater layouts. It is expected to use a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

Toyota’s version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is believed to launch in the coming months. The rebadged compact SUV coupe will have minor exterior and interior changes compared to its donor. No powertrain changes are expected as the 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines will be borrowed from the Fronx.