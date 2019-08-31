7 Hottest New SUVs Launched Recently – Venue, Seltos, Hector & 4 More

Here we have listed the recently launched SUVs that have been selling in good numbers by pumping up the competition

The year of 2019 has been a promising affair in the mid-size SUV segment despite the sales slowdown in the automotive industry while compact SUV space proved that it is no slouche either during the period. Here are the hot-selling SUVs that were recently launched in India:

1. Hyundai Venue

The sub-four-metre SUV segment has seen plenty of new additions in the last two years but nothing made as big an impact as the Hyundai Venue. Loosely based on the Carlino Concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, ‘India’s first connected SUV’ rose through the ranks in no time and knocked Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza off its perch in July 2019 sales.

Having gone on sale in May 2019, the Venue priced between Rs. 6.50 lakh and Rs. 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom), gained 50,000 bookings in just over two months of its debut. It is sold in three engine choices with the range-topping 1.0-litre turbo petrol producing 120 PS and 172 Nm.

2. Tata Harrier

Amidst much anticipation, the Harrier was introduced in January 2019 as Tata Motors continued on the launch spree it kick-started in late 2018. Rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Jeep Compass, the Harrier is priced at Rs. 13-16.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The first model based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy is also the first to sit on OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform and is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel making 140 PS and 350 Nm, mated to a six-speed MT.

3. Kia Seltos

The mid-size SUVs featured in this list outnumber any other segments due to their sheer popularity and the exponential rate in which space has grown in recent times. Kia commenced its local operations with the Seltos and despite its appealing build quality and packed features list, the five-seater is priced aggressively between Rs. 9.69 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

With equipment like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and sorted dynamics, the Seltos has achieved more than 50,000 bookings in record time and is primed to reach more heights.

4. BMW X7

The 2019 BMW X7 costs Rs. 98.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the xDrive 40i and the xDrive 30d DPE Signature each. Based on the CLAR platform, the latest X7 offers a slew of segment-first features and it competes against Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Range Rover and Lexus LX. The maiden authentic seven-seater SUV from BMW is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and assembled locally. It features several cosmetic upgrades and interior revisions.

5. MG Hector

The SAIC-owned British manufacturer, MG Motor, debuted in India with the Baojun 530 based Hector SUV. Priced between Rs. 12.18 lakh and Rs. 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hector rivals Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the likes. It comes equipped with several features like the Kia Seltos including a vertically-oriented 10.4-inch touchscreen with AI-based functions and third-party apps.

The Hector gives potential buyers a hard time to make a decision whether to go for Seltos or not and is powered by 143 PS 1.5-litre petrol and 170 PS 2.0-litre diesel engines.

6. Nissan Kicks

Currently priced between Rs. 9.55 lakh and Rs. 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom), Nissan launched the Kicks around the same time as Harrier in January 2019. Although it did not create as much buzz as other SUVs in this list, it is certainly up there when recent launches are considered.

The Kicks is based on the proven yet old architecture as the Renault Duster while carrying over the same engines. However, the India-spec Kicks has bigger proportions than the model sold elsewhere and it has a decent set of features to garner buyers.

7. Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 costs between Rs. 8.10 lakh and Rs. 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the latest attempt from Mahindra at the compact SUV segment. The XUV300 went on sale in mid-February 2019 and it goes up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V.

The XUV300 rose to the second position in the monthly sales chart in its segment in no time but the arrival of Hyundai Venue dropped it to third. However, averaging 4,000 units monthly is still an achievement of its own.