7 Features That Kia Sonet Will Get Over The Hyundai Venue

The Kia Sonet will be launched in the Indian market on September 18, 2020, and is expected to be priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The sub-compact SUV range is one of the busiest spaces in the Indian market, with a total of five offerings currently plying in the segment, and many more to join soon. About a month ago, Kia Motors officially revealed its very own sub-4m SUV, the Sonet, which is all set to be launched on September 18, and will go on to become the third Kia car in the country.

While we already know that the Kia Sonet will be sharing its platform, powertrains with the Venue, the former will come with a range of additional features over the latter. We have put together a list of the 7 such distinctive features that the upcoming Kia Sonet gets over its cousin and its biggest rival, the Hyundai Venue –

1. 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The Hyundai Venue comes packed with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Hyundai Blue Link connectivity. On the other hand, Kia will be offering the Sonet with a biggest-in-class 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Kia UVO connected car-tech.

2. Multi-Drive Modes & Traction Modes

The Sonet comes with three different drive modes, including Eco, Normal and Sport. Depending upon the mode chosen, the car alters its throttle response to deliver however you’d like it to. The Kia sub-4m SUV also gets three different traction modes over the Venue, namely Snow, Mud and Sand, which help you take on different types of terrains.

3. Fully-Digital Instrument Cluster

Kia has equipped the Sonet with a 4.2-inch colour digital instrument cluster that surely goes well with the modern cabin design. The Hyundai Venue gets conventional analogue dials, along with a small multi-info display in the middle.

4. Ventilated Front Seats

We’ve already seen ventilated front seats being offered with Hyundai cars like the Creta, Verna, Elantra, as well as both the Kia offerings that are currently on sale i.e. Seltos and Carnival. However, the Sonet will go on to become the first sub-compact SUV in the Indian market that will be offered with this feature, and considering the hot and humid weather of majority of the country, it is surely a welcoming feature at this price point.

5. Front Parking Sensors

The Mahindra XUV300 was the first car in the segment to be offered with front parking sensors, and the upcoming Kia Sonet will go on to become only the second car to get this safety feature. Front parking sensors are pretty useful when parking in or maneuvering through tight spaces.

6. Bose Music System with LED Sound Mood Lights

While the Hyundai Venue does get four speakers and two front tweeters along with Arkamys audio, the Kia Sonet takes it a step ahead with its 7-speaker premium audio system from BOSE, which comes with LED Sound Mood Lights that changes in sync with the beat of the music playing through the car’s media system.

7. Diesel Automatic

The Kia Sonet shares its platform as well as its powertrains with the Hyundai Venue. That being said, the Sonet gets the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 83 PS/115 Nm; the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 120 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque; as well as the 1.5-litre diesel motor that puts out 100 PS and 240 Nm.

The transmission options include a 5-speed manual transmission for the 1.2-litre petrol engine; a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and a 7-speed DCT for the 1.0-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine; and a 6-speed manual gearbox for the 1.5-litre oil burner (100 PS/240 Nm), similar to the Venue. The Hyundai sub-4m SUV additionally offers an optional 6-speed MT wthe turbo-petrol powertrain.

However, unlike the Venue, Kia is offering an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. What’s more is that Kia has decided to keep the power and torque output of the diesel-auto drivetrain the same as the car it is originally borrowed from – the Seltos. That being said, the 1.5-litre diesel engine when had with the 6-speed auto on the Sonet, produces 115 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of maximum torque – 15 PS and 10 Nm more than the diesel-manual.