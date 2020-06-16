7 Cool Features Of The Upcoming 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV

The 2020 GLS-Class will go on to become the most luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV the country has ever seen, and the car will go on to set new standards in the segment

The GLS-Class is Mercedes-Benz’s flagship SUV offering, and the German luxury carmaker brought a third-gen update to the model, which was showcased at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. Mercedes calls the GLS the S-Class of SUVs, and we believe the giant SUV rightfully deserves this accolade.

Now, the carmaker is all set to launch the updated model in the Indian market on June 17, 2020, the GLS-Class will go on to set new benchmarks in the segment that currently hosts high-end luxury SUVs like BMW X7, Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne.

Here is a list of the seven coolest features of the upcoming 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class that we believe will set it apart from the competition –

1. Digital Cockpit with High-Resolution Widescreen Displays

The 2020 GLS-Class comes equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system, which includes two large 12.3-inch displays – one being the instrument cluster, and the other one is the infotainment screen.

A unique feature of MBUX is its learning capability thanks to AI. With its predictive functions, the system anticipates what the user would like next, and goes on to suggest a range of functions depending on the usage.

2. Heated, Ventilated Seats with Massage Functions

The front seats come with the heating, ventilation and massage functions as standard. The GLS for the first time, will be offered with a six-seater variant with two luxury individual captain seats in the middle row. The rear seats can also be opted with massaging function, and heating/ventilation and to top it off, the third row is being offered with heating functionality.

3. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist

Trailer Manoeuvring Assist is available as an option for the GLS in Europe, and the system falls under the Electronic Stability Program. This system controls the steering angle of the towing vehicle automatically at a speed of up to 5 km/h. This feature makes reverse manoeuvring easier for drivers who are not so familiar with towing trailers. It is also of benefit to more experienced drivers when towing longer trailers.

4. AIRMATIC Air Suspension

The 2020 GLS-Class has been equipped with the AIRMATIC air suspension system with Adaptive Damping System Plus as standard across the range. This system uses complex sensors and algorithms to adapt the damping characteristics to the road condition and driving situation in real time. The suspension has been optimised to maximise ride comfort. In addition, the air suspension keeps the car at the same level, regardless of the weight that has been loaded on the car.

5. Bounce Mode (Free Driving Mode)

The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a system called the Free Driving Mode, which we like calling the “bounce mode”. This feature uses the air suspension to bounce the car up and down and helps you get out of tricky situations while off-roading. It is a part of the E-Active Body Control system that individually controls spring and damping forces at each wheel. E-Active Body Control operates with the help of a 48v battery. The system dampens the vehicle body during linear and lateral acceleration, or when driving on uneven roads.

6. MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment System

The MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment System includes two 11.6-inch touchscreens for second-row passengers to enjoy movies or music, use the integrated web browser, or call up and input trip information. You can also opt for the Rear Comfort package Plus, which will provide you a 7-inch Android tablet with its own docking station in the second row’s larger luxury centre armrest. The said tablet will help control of all the MBUX comfort and entertainment functions.

7. Carwash Function

The GLS gets a new quirky feature called the ‘Carwash function’ which moves the suspension to the highest position, which reduces the track widths, and hence, makes it easier to drive into a carwash as well as remove any dirt remaining in the wheel arches.

Additionally, the function when activated, folds the wing mirrors, ensures the side windows and sunroof are closed, suppresses the rain sensor in order switch off the windscreen while the car is being washed, and switches the climate control to air-recirculation mode. This setting is deactivated automatically once the car is back on the road and the speed crosses 20 km/h.