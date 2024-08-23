8 Confirmed New Car Launches Worth Waiting Within 3-4 Months

Here we have explained about the 8 new car launches that will happen before the end of this year in India

Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG and Honda are planning to launch new cars across different segments leveraging the festive season furore in the remaining parts of this calendar year and here we have explained about them:

1. MG Windsor EV:

Based on the Wuling Cloud EV, the MG Windsor EV is scheduled to make its debut on September 11 and it will be a midsize electric crossover blending the attributes of an SUV and a sedan. It will boast a spacious interior, reclinable rear seats, a large panoramic glass roof, and much more. Expect the driving range to be well over 500 km on a single charge.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

On September 9, Hyundai is preparing to launch the facelifted Alcazar and its images have already been revealed. Taking plenty of inspiration from the latest Creta, the new three-row SUV will also gain Level 2 ADAS and over 70 connected features. It will continue with the 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

3. Tata Curvv:

The IC-engined Tata Curvv will go on sale on September 3 and it will be powered by a 1.2L Revotron petrol, a 1.2L GDI petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine. It will mimic the features list of the recently launched Curvv EV and will compete directly with the Citroen Basalt and a host of midsize SUVs. The exterior is slightly different from the Curvv EV.

4. New Honda Amaze:

The third generation Honda Amaze is expected to launch before the end of this CY and it will get a redesigned front fascia and rear while the interior will receive a major upgrade as well. However, the existing engine and transmission options will stay put.

5. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Taking advantage of the positive buying sentiments that exist during the festive season, Maruti Suzuki will introduce its all-new Dzire in the coming months. It will have several commonalities with the latest Swift, both inside and both. But the exterior will have notable revisions to differentiate itself from its compact hatchback sibling.

6&7. Kia EV9 & New Kia Carnival:

On October 3, the new-gen Carnival and EV9 will be launched in India and both are expected to be brought into the country via CBU route at least initially. The former will become the new flagship offering upon arrival while the latter will get radical updates inside and out compared to its predecessor.

8. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV is believed to arrive before the end of this CY to compete with the Tata Punch EV directly. It will be positioned below the XUV 400 and will use the smaller battery pack found in its sibling.